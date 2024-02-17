Home

All About Kaji Nemu, ‘State Fruit’ of Assam and How it Can be a Healthy Addition in Diet

Recently, Kaji Nemu was declared as the state fruit of Assam. Here is all you need to know about this citrus fruit and why it is so important.

It is small, it is yellow it is citrussym it is a lemon. But the Kaji nemu in Assam hits different. Recently the Assam government made Kaji Nemu ot citrus llimon (botinical name) its ‘state fruit’. apart from its assorted cuisine, these oval shaped elongated lemons are a staple in every household in Assam. This is a GI- certified food that has a pungent fragrance with smooth skin peel.

In Assamese, “kaji” means “Citrus” or “Lemon,” and “nemu” means “lime.” Assam is known for its unique variety of citrus fruits, and Kaji Nemu is one of the popular varieties grown in the region. It is believed to have originated in Assam and is highly valued for its distinctive taste and aroma.

Health Benefits of Kaji Nemu

High in Vitamin C: Lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen synthesis, and helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Consuming lemons can help boost your vitamin C intake, which is essential for overall health. Digestive Health: Lemon juice has traditionally been used to promote digestion. The acidity of lemons stimulates the production of digestive juices, aiding in the breakdown of food. Additionally, lemon juice may help relieve symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and heartburn. Hydration: Lemons are rich in water content and can be a refreshing way to increase your daily fluid intake. Staying hydrated is important for overall health and can support various bodily functions, including digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Antioxidant Properties: Lemons contain various antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids. These compounds help neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants play a role in maintaining cellular health and may offer protective effects against chronic diseases. Skin Health: The vitamin C content in lemons contributes to the production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain the elasticity and health of the skin. Additionally, lemon juice can be used topically to help reduce the appearance of blemishes and promote a brighter complexion. Weight Management: Lemons are low in calories and can be a flavorful addition to a healthy diet. Drinking lemon water or including lemon juice in meals can add a burst of flavour without adding significant calories. Additionally, the fibre content in lemons may help promote feelings of fullness and support weight management efforts.

Kaji Nemu Declared Assam’s State Fruit

The Assam government on Tuesday declared ‘Kaji Nemu’ (citrus lemon) as the state fruit. Kaji Nemu’ is known for its unique aroma and health benefits and carries Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora made the announcement in the state Assembly as per a decision of the Cabinet. Bora pointed out that the fruit had received a GI tag in 2016 and has been commercially grown in the state, with it being exported also.

“Commercial plantation of the Kaji Nemu is being done. There is 15.90 hectares of land under its cultivation, with the production at 1.58 metric tonnes. In the last two years, this fruit has been exported to several countries, including to the Middle East”, he said.

The minister also dwelt on the unique qualities of the Kaji Nemu, especially in boosting immunity and bringing a unique flavour to food.

In Assam, Kaji Nemu is widely used in traditional dishes like fish curries, pickles, chutneys, and refreshing beverages. The juice of Kaji Nemu is often extracted and used as a souring agent in recipes. Additionally, it is used for its medicinal properties and is believed to aid digestion and provide relief from common ailments.

Kaji Nemu holds cultural significance in Assam and is an integral part of the local cuisine. It adds a unique zing to dishes and contributes to the distinct flavours of Assamese cuisine.

