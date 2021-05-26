The Second wave of Coronavirus has become even deadlier as the number of Mucormycosis, also referred to as Black Fungus cases among COVID patients continues to surge. Black Fungus is a rare kind of fungal infection affecting 1 in 10 lakh people but has an overall mortality rate of 50%. The disease is often characterized by hyphae growing in and around blood vessels and can be potentially life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals. However, experts opine that the surge in black fungus cases is because of overuse of steroids during COVID-19 treatment, use of industrial oxygen or oxygen concentrators in an unhygienic manner. Also Read - Many New Vaccines Coming, Shortage Likely To Be Over By July-August: Dr Naresh Trehan

Reason Behind Sudden Surge of Black Fungus Cases

As per a report in Financial Express, the sudden rise of black fungus is because of the widespread use of industrial oxygen and humidifiers. Dr. Ajay Mohan Agarwal – a senior physician was quoted as, "The sudden surge in black fungus cases seems to be because of the widespread use of industrial oxygen and humidifiers. He said that those under oxygen therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU) are more prone to Black Fungus infection."

Dr. Aggarwal said due to sudden crises of medical oxygen, people had no option but to use industrial oxygen, which must have triggered black fungus cases. Hospitals are using tap water instead of distilled water in the flow meters of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators. The doctor said that the infection reaches our body through contaminated water. "Mold-tainted humidifier and oxygen piper are also to blame," the doctor said.

Who is at risk?

Dr. Sweta Budyal, Sr. Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund told India.com, “Diabetics and people in the extreme immune-compromised state are likely to contract this infection. Diabetologists across the country raise caution against the increased prevalence of Mucormycosis during COVID19 and urged people with Diabetes to keep their sugar levels under check to reduce the risk. What is more worrying is that the use of steroids for treating certain cases of COVID19 would shoot up sugar levels, this coupled with lack of physical activity, in turn, puts diabetic people at a higher risk of catching the black fungal infection.”

She added, “Steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs due to COVID19 and appear to help curb some of the damage that can happen when the body’s immune system fights against the virus. But they also reduce immunity and push up blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic COVID19 patients.”

Can Methylene Blue Prevent Black Fungus?

Methylene Blue cures wounds and has been used as an antiseptic for many years. It is used as an antimalaria drug and has anti-fungal activity. Initially, Methylene Blue was prescribed to Covid-19 patients in sub-lingual and nebulized form. Dr. Ajay told FE, “a few drops of methylene blue in the humidifier, moisturizing jar, or concentrators through which oxygen passes can control almost all types of contamination, including mucormycosis, present in oxygen.”

Dr Raj Kumar Singh, virologist and former director of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) told the publication that MB has the mechanism to destroy mitochondria of fungus and therefore can help us in controlling mucormycosis or Black Fungus. Methylene Blue can prevent the growth of a fungus.