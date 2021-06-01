The invisible enemy COVID-19 continues to baffle and alarm doctors worldwide. As India grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19, cases of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ infection are also surging. While COVID and black fungus continue to impact adults, a new disease is making small children its prey. Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is impacting kids after recovering from COVID-19. Also Read - 5 Effective Workout Beneficial For Immunity and Weight Loss

What is MIS-C?

MIS-C is a life-threatening condition marked by severe inflammation of one or more parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. According to a report in DNA, Multi-system inflammatory syndrome impacts kids a few weeks after they are infected with COVID-19. In the second wave of Corona, two cases of this disease in children have been witnessed. 5 children were diagnosed with MIS-C. Also Read - 2-DG Anti-COVID Drug: DRDO Explains Who Can be Given This New Medicine

Who is prone to MIS-C?

Children recovering from Coronavirus are prone to MIS-C. Dr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta, a pediatrician at Fortis Healthcare told DNA, “I cannot say that MIS-C is life-threatening, but several times this infection has huge effects on children. It can badly affect the heart, liver, and kidneys of children.” Also Read - New Coronavirus Symptom in Patients After Vaccination - All You Need to Know

Dr Yogesh further explained that the disease can impact four to six weeks after the COVID-19 infection. Gupta said that MIS-C is the result of a reaction to an antigen made in the body to combat Covid-19. He stated, “Covid-19 infection is something that we are not worried about because in most cases they are mild or mildly symptomatic but after recovery from this infection, antibodies are produced in the body of the children. These antibodies can cause allergies in their body.”

Last year, three such cases were reported and after the second wave, two cases have been reported. He expressed fears that MIS-C cases may increase further.

Those who do go on to develop MIS-C can experience prolonged fever and severe abdominal pain and may progress to shock. Experts said that MIS-C in children is rare but it needs to be investigated deeply.