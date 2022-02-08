Tinea versicolor is also a fungal infection that can affect the skin. The fungus Malassezia which is a type of yeast that is found on the surface of the skin disrupts the skin’s pigmentation which causes the appearance of small, discolored patches. It helps to protect the skin from infections and harmful diseases. When the yeast growth can go out of control and cause damage to the skin’s color and its pigmentation. It causes the development of patches that can be lighter or darker than the natural skin color. Tinea versicolor patches mostly appear on the trunk, back and arm area. It occurs mostly in teens and young adults and can be more visible under sun exposure. Tinea Versicolor is not contagious or painful but it can suppress the immune system of the body and cause emotional distress.

Causes – Tinea versicolor is caused by a fungal infection. It’s essentially a yeast called Malassezia overgrowth on the skin. It usually lives on the skin without any issues. It can overgrow, especially in hot and humid weather. But there are many things that can trigger an overgrowth of tinea versicolor such as Oily skin, living in a hot climate, sweat, Hormonal changes, weak immune system. The condition can affect people of any skin color and skin type.

Treatment – Tinea versicolor can be treated with the use of over-the-counter products such as shampoos that contain selenium sulfide and anti-fungal creams, ointments containing miconazole, clotrimazole or terbinafine. In severe cases, take antifungal pills to kill the yeast on the consultation of your dermatologist. Tinea versicolor can affect the pigment on the skin and make light or dark spots.

To treat this infection, you can use topical treatments such as ointments, creams, soap, foam or lotions which can be directly applied onto the skin. It helps in keeping the fungal growth under control and can work greatly on reducing the patches.

If topical treatments are not being effective, you can also take oral medications which can make the healing process go faster but only in the serious and recurrent cases of tinea versicolor.

Oral treatments can also have a few side effects, so always consult your dermatologist before taking pills.

Precautions to be taken by the patient – There are a few things you can do to prevent tinea versicolor :

Wear loose-fitting clothes so that the skin can breathe. Tight clothes create a breeding ground for yeast.

Avoid using products that can make the skin oily as the appearance of moisture on the body for a long time can cause fungal infection.

Always shower immediately after the workout to prevent a sticky, warm space for yeast to grow.

Avoid going out in harsh sunlight and always keep an anti-fungal shampoo or cream on hand.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a non-greasy formula every day. This can help the skin protect against any rash or infection caused by sun damage.

Use anti-fungal shampoo or cream once or twice a month, especially in the warm months.

(With inputs provided by Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre)