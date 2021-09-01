Earlier this week, Russia had warned about the possible increase in West Nile Virus (WNV) infections. The mild temperature in the autumn season along with heavy precipitation created a favourable condition for the mosquitos to carry and spread it. More than 80% of Russia’s West Nile fever was recorded in the southwest region.Also Read - World Zoonoses Day 2020: What is Zoonosis And How Does The Infectious Disease Spread

What is West Nile Virus (WNV)?

This dangerous disease is spread via infected mosquitoes. From the bite of an infected Culex mosquito, the virus spreads from birds to humans. This can lead to lethal neurological diseases in humans. Also Read - West Nile, Zika viruses can cause gut problems

As recorded by WHO, around 20% of the cases are caused by West Nile fever. This is related to other diseases like Zika, dengue and yellow fever viruses. Also Read - Kerala: After Nipah, Outbreak of West Nile Viral Infection Suspected in Kozhikode

What are the Symptoms of West Nile Fever?

Usually, people who are affected with WNV will not have any different symptoms, not even mild symptoms. However, the symptoms will include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. They can either last for several weeks or can get away on their own.

What is the Treatment for West Nile Fever?

As of now, there is no specific treatment for humans contracting WNV disease. The only way of preventing this virus is by protecting yourself from mosquito bites. The treatment will involve hospitalisation, intravenous fluids, respiratory support and protection from secondary infections for patients with neuro-invasive West Nile virus.

How to Protect from West Nile Fever?

Older people, children and those with the weak immune system can fall into the traps of West Nile fever. The safer way of protection is to avoid getting in contact with mosquitoes as they carry this virus. Scientist believes that climate change which causes milder temperatures could also help in spreading this disease.