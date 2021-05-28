All about aspergillosis: More than 11,000 cases of black fungus are reported in the country so far. The places worst suffering from the disease are Maharashtra and Gujarat. While Gujarat is seeing an increase in the cases of black fungus, doctors in Vadodara have reported eight new cases of a replacement mycosis called aspergillosis. Just like black fungus, aspergillosis infection is being seen in people that have recently recovered from COVID-19. On Thursday, Vadodara reported 262 new cases of black fungus and eight new cases of aspergillosis. All eight patients were admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment. Here’s everything you need to know about the infection: Also Read - All About Imdevimab And Casirivimab, The Cipla Antibody Cocktail That is Being Considered 'Magic Cure' For COVID

What is Pulmonary Aspergillosis?

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by a kind of mold (fungus). The illnesses resulting from aspergillosis infection usually affect the systema respiratorium, but their signs and severity vary greatly. The mold that triggers the illness, aspergillus, is everywhere — indoors and outdoors. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, which may be a common mould infection that lives indoors and outdoors.

Most people inhale Aspergillus spores a day without getting sick. But people with a weakened system or lung disease are at a better risk of developing health issues from it. The issues caused by Aspergillus include allergies, infection in body organs including lungs. Pulmonary aspergillosis infection is being observed in people that have compromised immunity. Though sinus pulmonary aspergillosis, which is being observed immediately in COVID patients, is rare as of now. Aspergillosis isn't as deadly as the black fungus but it can also be fatal, say experts.

Who is at risk of Contracting the infection?

The rising cases of varied fungal infections among COVID-19 patients are being attributed to the utilization of steroids and compromised immunity. The non-sterile water used for hydrating the oxygen supply is additionally being said to be responsible for its occurrence.

The irrational use of steroids within the treatment of COVID-19 is one of the main reasons behind the increase in black fungus cases. Thus, health professionals are being warned to use steroids with full caution and not overdo them.

How do we know if we have Aspergillosis or not?

The most severe sort of aspergillosis occurs when the infection has spread rapidly from the lungs to the brain, sinus, heart, kidneys, or skin. People with weak immune systems as a result of COVID-19, cancer chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation, or a disease of the system. Untreated aspergillosis is often fatal.

Medical practitioners suggest patients must be vigilant, monitor their blood glucose levels, search for red flags like eye pain, swelling of the eyes and cheek, nose block, cheek pain, and abnormal discharge from the nose.

Fever and chills

A cough that brings up blood (hemoptysis)

Shortness of breath

Chest or joint pain

Headaches or eye symptoms

Skin lesions

What is the Prevention/Treatment of Aspergillosis?

Overtime within the absence of treatment, aspergillomas can worsen underlying chronic lung conditions. Currently, doctors are treating patients with an antifungal medicine- Isavuconazole; while Aspergillosis is generally treated with Voriconazole. it’s wont to treat invasive fungal infections that are generally seen in patients who are immunocompromised.

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar