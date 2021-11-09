Worldwide, diabetes has affected a large number of people. Around 7.7 crores of people in India have diabetes, and the numbers are increasing. However, another point of concern is the rapid increase in the number of cases with diabetes amongst the youth and children. Earlier, children were affected by type 1 or juvenile diabetes, where the body cannot produce insulin. But with lifestyle changes, irregular eating habits and obesity, children and adolescents (those between 13 to 17 years of age) are becoming more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, the body either does not make insulin or cannot use insulin. Early diagnosis and timely treatment of diabetes can improve health in the youth and children.Also Read - What is The Difference Between a Mini Stroke VS a Regular Stroke? Expert Explains.

Type 2 diabetes in children

Type 2 diabetes is less common in young children, but it can occur when insulin functioning is not proper. Without enough insulin, glucose can accumulate in the bloodstream. Also Read - Know About These Genetic Health Conditions in Women From an Expert

With the altered and unhealthy lifestyle amongst the youth and children, the rates of type 2 diabetes are increasing due to childhood obesity. Also Read - What is Zika Virus? Know Symptoms, Causes, Prevention And Treatment

What are the symptoms?

Children and adolescents may present with the following symptoms:

Increased thirst

Frequent urge to pass urine

Blurred vision

Feeling tired and low on energy most of the time

Darkened areas on the skin, especially in the neck and armpits

Why is the risk more in children and adolescents?

Some children and youth have a high chance of developing type 2 diabetes, and certain factors increase the risk further, including:

Being overweight or obesity

Not being physically active

Family history of type 2 diabetes

Preterm birth

Children who are born to mothers who had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy)

More than 75% of children with type 2 diabetes have someone in the family with the same disorder, either due to genetics or shared lifestyle habits2. Having a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk.

Why is type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents worrisome?

Diabetes is often associated with long-term complications that develop gradually over the years, and these complications can be debilitating and sometimes fatal. Children and adolescents with diabetes are at risk of developing complications earlier than adults with diabetes.

Thus, it is crucial to regularly monitor their blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of complications.

Preventing the condition

Rates of obesity in children and adolescents are rising, and so are the rates of type 2 diabetes. Most children with type 2 diabetes have a close relative who has it too. But family history is one factor; such children may also develop type 2 diabetes due to their faulty food habits and irregular lifestyle.

Parents can help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes by following certain practices and including the entire family in the plan:

Drinking more water and fewer sugary drinks

Including more fruits, vegetables and whole grains in the daily meals

Parents should encourage their children to become physically active and ensure that they exercise regularly or indulge in some physical activities. Healthy changes can turn into habits if the whole family gets together.

Children and adolescents are the future of our country, and we must ensure to give them a healthy life. Parents can motivate them to lead a healthy and happy life by incorporating these effective and critical changes in their daily routine!

(Dr Pranjali Shah, MBBS, F. Diab (Chennai), PG Dip.Diab (Chennai) Chief Diabetologist, Eyeheal and Apt Diabetes clinic, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80)