The skin should be handled with care as it is delicate and fragile. It is the skin that faces the direct wrath of seasonal changes. However, the one step you should not forget is exfoliation. It helps the skin to remain fresh and healthy.

Dead skin layers tend to build up as you grow old. This blocks the serums and hydrating moisturises. Thus, makes it look dry and dull. This is when microexfoliation comes to play.

What is Microexfoliation?

Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells and allowing new skin cells to grow and breathe. According to Synergie Skin, microexfoliation is the process of gently removing the loose cells on the uppermost surface of the skin with mild ingredients and microparticles rather than exfoliating into the deeper layers of the skin. It is the mildest form of exfoliating and is considered more active than deep cleansing yet less intense than acidic chemical or more abrasive physical scrub exfoliation. Also Read - World Food Day 2021: 5 Easy Foods to Get Glowing And Blemish-Free Skin

What Are The Benefits of Microexfoliation?

No Skin Irritation

Common exfoliators have scrubs that can be rough on the skin. This can lead to irritation, redness and excessive dryness. Microexfoliation works efficiently without causing any skin damage.

Use it Frequently

You can micro-exfoliate regularly. Skin experts have suggested doing more than two or three times a week. This kind of exfoliation is easy on the skin and can be used whenever it is required. However, if you use it excessively, it can be harmful to the skin and should be avoided. Extensive use of anything is not good.

Revives the Skin

It helps in reviving and removing dead skin cells. Along with this, it also helps in unclogging and cleansing pores, boosting circulation, allowing better penetration and soaking skincare products on skin to make it look fresh and glow. Microexfoliation helps in improving skin texture and evening skin tone.

Provides Protection

Microexfoliation protects the skin. Regular exfoliation includes elements that will be bad for the skin. However, microexfoliation comes in handy here as it reduces the damages caused due to inflammation and abrasion.

Gentle on Skin

Unlike other regular exfoliations, microexfoliation goes gentle on the skin. The presence of mild skin acid and enzymes does wonders here. The scrub granules are minute. Therefore, it makes it go a little easy on the skin.