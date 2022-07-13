On Monday, the Purnia health administration had put the district on high alert over reports of Nairobi flies sneaking into the eastern region of Bihar from neighbouring West Bengal and Sikkim. The flies have invaded three districts of Bihar namely Purnia, Kishanganj and Araria which has caused panic across the state.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar DM Scolds Headmaster & Orders Salary Cut For Wearing ‘Kurta Pajama’, Twitter is Furious | Watch

On July 5, around 100 students of an engineering college in East Sikkim reported skin infections after coming in contact with Nairobi flies. One of the students had to go through hand surgery after coming in contact with Nairobi fly.

What Are Nairobi Flies?

Nairobi fly is part of the beetle family Staphylinidae, commonly known as rove beetles. These flies can cause burns or dermatitis on human skin. Nairobi flies are also known as Kenya flies or dragon bugs. They belong to two species- Paederus eximius and Paederus sabaeus.

How to Identify Nairobi Fly?

Well, they are orange and black in colour and usually thrive during the rainy season. According to a report by Indian Express, these insects are attracted by bright light. Also, they have long bodies.

What Happens When you Come in Contact of Nairobi Fly?

For the unversed, the Nairobi fly doesn’t sting or bite. According to a report by The Conversation, “Burns are caused when the beetle is slightly or completely squashed. This releases the ‘juices’ from the haemolymph, the invertebrate equivalent of blood.”

The toxin causing these burns is called pederin. It is produced by a symbiotic bacteria that live inside the beetles.

The flies can cause unusual marks, irritation or colouring of the skin.

How to Protect Yourself From Nairobi Flies?

Make sure you wash the affected area with soap and water. Sleep under mosquito nets, if the fly lands on you, make sure you gently brush it off.