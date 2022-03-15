Diabetes is one of the leading causes of renal disease. And with the high rate at which diabetes is being diagnosed in India, there is cause for major concerns for all kidney-related disorders. The main function of the Kidney is to filter out all the wastes and toxins out of our blood and remove them from our body through urine. They also control the blood pressure and create some of the hormones needed in our body. When our kidney gets damaged, they are not able to filter our blood which then leads to a build-up of toxins in our body. Kidney diseases that are caused by diabetes usually take years to develop in the body and so there are definitive steps one can take to protect the kidneys and delay the damage.Also Read - Weight Loss Does Not Increase The Chance of Pregnancy: Study

Diabetes is a disease wherein the body stops producing enough insulin or is unable to respond to the insulin appropriately (develops resistance). Insulin is the hormone that regulates the amount of sugar in our bloodstream. For a person with diabetes, continuously high sugars in the blood, injure small blood vessels in their bodies and compromise the functioning of various organs. This also damages the kidneys, due to which there is a gradual decrease in their functions leading to toxin build-up in the body. Moreover, diabetes can also damage nerves in the body which can make it difficult for some to empty their urinary bladder. A bladder that doesn’t empty correctly, can put pressure on the kidneys and additionally result in urinary infections. Also Read - Explained: What is Stealth Omicron That's Spreading Rapidly in China and How Lethal is This Sub-Variant

Symptoms of Diabetic kidney disease

One of the earliest signs of diabetic kidney disease is an increase in the level of albumin in the urine. This may be noticed by diabetics as increased foaminess of the urine. Testing the urine for microalbumin once a year should be an essential part of the evaluation of anyone with diabetes. An increase in blood pressure and weight gain (which can be an indicator of fluid retention) can also indicate kidney problems caused by diabetes. Some diabetics who earlier had normal sugars, suddenly start having low sugars, this also can be a sign of the onset of kidney involvement. Also Read - 3 Quick And Effective Mini-Workout Routines For Busy People

Ways in which diabetic patients should take care of their kidneys:

The best way to avoid kidney damage is to keep one’s diabetes levels in control. People with diabetes need to keep an eye on their blood glucose level goals as advised by their doctors and keep up with all the lifestyle changes that are needed to achieve those goals.

Maintaining one’s blood pressure is crucial.

Getting immediate treatment for any urinary tract infections is important as well as keeping a check on any problems with the urinary system.

Developing healthy lifestyle habits are also a major factor in keeping up with kidney health. Working with a dietician for a well-tailored diet, as well as physical activity and getting enough sleep should be a priority.

Avoid tobacco – either chewing or smoking

Avoid over the counter painkillers, for long periods, without doctors’ advice.

Taking regular medicines as prescribed by the doctor is also important in the treatment for both these problems and hence should be taken very seriously.

Avoid unproven and unscientific remedies based on social media or the internet. Discuss with your doctor before making any changes

Prevention and cure of diabetes and kidney diseases are being researched constantly to hopefully create a better understanding and treatment of both diseases. Till then, however, we need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get a regular check-up to make sure our kidneys remain healthy.

(Inputs by Dr Avinash Ignatius, Noble Hospital, Pune)