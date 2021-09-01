There is another new variant of Covid-19 and this variant is mutating at a faster pace. This has been discovered by scientists in South Africa. According to scientists from National Institute for Communicable Disease and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, the first C.1.2 variant was detected in South Africa.Also Read - Closely Monitoring Vaccine Resistance In New COVID Variant 'Mu', Says WHO

What is the new C.1.2 Variant?

C.1.2 has been discovered by the scientist of South Africa. This new variant mutates at the rate of 41.8 per year which is double as compared to the current global mutation of other mutants.

According to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, “The WHO has regularly been discussing with South African researchers their work on sequencing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for researchers in South Africa who first presented their findings on variant C.1.2 to the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group in July ’21. As of now, there are 100 sequences of C.1.2 reported globally, which does not seem like increasing in circulation. “

Quick thread on the C.1.2 variant that has been in the news and on twitter today… First remember that the more the virus spreads the more opportunity it has to change. We have the tools to prevent infections, reduce the spread & save lives – lets use them. Keep reading… — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) August 30, 2021



How is this C.1.2 Variant Different From Other Variants?

According to the scientists, the mutation rate is double from the current and other variants. The mutation rate is about 41.8 mutations per year, if calculated, which is double and fast than the current global mutation rate. Vaccines are not effective either in this variant, according to the scientist. According to studies, the mutation can breach antibodies and the immune system.

Should You be Worried about this New Variant?

There isn’t any direct threat from this new variant as it has not yet entered India. However, this new variant has been recorded in countries like Mauritius, England, New Zealand and China. It may likely come to India too with the easing of travel restrictions.