All You Need to Know About Zurzuvae, World’s First Postpartum Depression Pill Approved in US

The FDA has approved world's first postpartum depression pill in USA in the name of Zurzuvae. There are certain guidelines and side effects to this oral medication that people should know about before taking the prescription.

Pregnancy is a beautiful rollercoaster ride which is an individual’s experience. Mood swings, food cravings are common knowledge about pregnancy, but what happens after that is still something that requires more awareness. Several new mothers undergo postpartum depression but due to lack of awareness, oftentimes it goes undetected. Federal health officials have now approved the first pill specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year.

Trending Now

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted approval of the drug, Zurzuvae, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy. “Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings,” said Dr. Tiffany Farchione, FDA’s director of psychiatric drugs, in a statement.

What is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a major depressive episode that typically occurs after childbirth but can also begin during the later stages of pregnancy. To date, treatment for PPD was only available as an IV injection given by a healthcare provider in certain healthcare facilities.

Postpartum depression affects an estimated 400,000 people a year, and while it often ends on its own within a couple of weeks, it can continue for months or even years. Standard treatment includes counselling or antidepressants, which can take weeks to work and don’t help everyone.

As with other forms of depression, PPD is characterised by sadness, or loss of interest in activities that one used to enjoy and a decreased ability to feel pleasure. It can present with symptoms such as cognitive impairment, feelings of sadness or inadequacy, loss of energy or suicidal ideation.

All About Postpartum Depression Oral Pill

According to the guidelines, the pill is taken once a day for 14 days.

The labelling contains a boxed warning noting that Zurzuvae can impact a person’s ability to drive and perform other potentially hazardous activities.

The FDA warned that the most common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhoea, fatigue, nasopharyngitis (the common cold), and urinary tract infection.

The agency also warned that patients should not drive for at least 12 hours or operate heavy machinery after taking the pill.

Access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening

The FDA approved the drug zuranolone, manufactured in pill form as “Zurzuvae” by Sage Therapeutics and BiogenThe drug was co-developed with fellow Massachusetts pharmaceutical company Biogen.

Postpartum Depression in India

While this, on the outset, seems like a progressive step towards mental health care, in the Indian backdrop, it is still a long haul. In India, people still are pretty much unaware of postpartum depression in itself. When there is lack of awareness about this, new mothers struggle to even reach out for help. There needs to be growing conversations about the same so that it helps mothers dealing with and open doors for other new-moms out there.

(with inputs from agencies)

