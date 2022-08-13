Benefits of Almonds: There is no denying that almonds are a nutritional powerhouse. Our bodies require vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to function properly. It should be a staple in your diet. Nutritionists and health experts recommend eating a few of them as a mid-day snack to avoid bingeing and promote energy replenishmentAlso Read - Weight Loss: Does Ayurveda Helps in Loosing Those Extra Kilos? Here's What You Should know

Ayurveda is one of the few systems of medicine developed in ancient times that is widely practiced in modern times. According to Ayurveda, a body is in its healthiest state if and when Vata, Pitta and Kapha are in balance. Any imbalance will lead to health ailments This form of medicine is deeply rooted in our culture, as is the tradition of almond consumption. Stemming from a strong belief in the nutritional properties of almonds, daily consumption of almonds is often traditionally associated with good health. Consumption of this nut is also believed to be beneficial for alleviating vitiated Vata and Pitta doshas!

Dr. Vishakha Mahindroo, Senior Ayurveda Expert suggested top five benefits of consuming almonds every day.

5 Health Benefits of Almonds as per Ayurveda:

Beneficial for diabetic patients: Consuming almonds (Soaked) may help in preventing few complications of diabetes, like frailty and weakness. According to Ayurveda, almonds can help in conditions of Prameha (Diabetes) that associates clinical disorders such as obesity, prediabetes metabolic syndrome.

Good for skin and hair: Daily consumption of almonds, according to Ayurveda, can provide moistness to body tissues, improves skin color and enhance its glow. Not only almonds are good for overall skin health, but they may also treat premature greying of hair and hair fall.

Boost cognitive health: According to Ayurveda, one must consume almonds daily to strengthen their nervous system. It is also traditionally believed that consumption of almonds boost memory.

Valuable For reproductive system: Almond consumption can support the potency of reproductive tissue and function and is recommended to be eaten daily to reap the best benefits.

Enhances muscle mass and strength: One of the healthy ways to gain weight gradually is by consuming nuts like almonds. Almonds are capable of enhancing body mass and strength, according to Ayurveda. They also may help in relieving Vata and Pitta doshas.

So, don’t forget to much on a handful of almonds every day to reap these health benefits!