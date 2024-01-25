Home

Health

Kidney Stone to Weight Gain, 5 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Almonds

Kidney Stone to Weight Gain, 5 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Almonds

Little almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients but excess of these badam can lead to some side effects too.

Kidney Stone to Weight Gain, 5 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Almonds

How many almonds are too many almonds? Badam is good for health. Badam is good for cognitive functioning. But excess of anything is bad. A handful of almonds every day is a bountiful of health benefits. But when things get a little too much, it takes a negative toll on health.

Trending Now

Here are few side effects of this nutty delight.

You may like to read

5 SIDE EFFECTS OF ALMONDS

Allergic Reactions: Almonds are a common allergen, and some individuals may have an allergic reaction after consuming them. Symptoms of almond allergy can range from mild to severe and may include itching, swelling, hives, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. If you experience any allergic symptoms after consuming almonds, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. Digestive Issues: Almonds are high in fiber, which can be beneficial for digestion. However, consuming large amounts of almonds or eating them too quickly may cause digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. It is important to moderate your almond intake and chew them thoroughly to aid digestion. Oxalate Content: Almonds, like some other nuts and seeds, contain oxalates, which are naturally occurring compounds. Oxalates can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. If you have a history of kidney stones or are at risk for developing them, it may be advisable to limit your intake of foods high in oxalates, including almonds. Weight Gain: Almonds are nutrient-dense and high in calories. While they can be part of a healthy diet, consuming excessive amounts of almonds or adding them on top of an already calorie-dense diet may contribute to weight gain. It’s important to be mindful of portion sizes and incorporate almonds into a well-balanced diet. Potential Contamination: In rare cases, almonds may be contaminated with harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella. It is important to ensure that you purchase almonds from reputable sources and store them properly to minimize the risk of contamination. Raw or unpasteurized almonds may have a higher risk of bacterial contamination, so it may be safer to choose roasted or pasteurized almonds.

It’s worth noting that most people can enjoy almonds without experiencing any side effects. However, if you have specific health concerns or allergies, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional or allergist for personalized advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.