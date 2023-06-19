Home

Aloe Vera Side Effects: This Medicinal Plant Can be Harmful, Know How

Aloe vera is a thick green plant that has been used for medicinal purpose for ages. While people are mostly aware about its benefits, here is the flip side of the coin as well.

A “miracle,” or wonder plant, aloe vera is a modest houseplant that frequently hides in plain sight. It is a plant that has been used for centuries as medicine and that feeds the body from the inside out. It has a lot of nutrients, aids in digestion, and even fortifies the immune system. Aloe vera can also be used topically, which means that one can use its gel to improve their skin, particularly their face and hair.

A green-coloured thick plant, known for its medicinal value is a common sighting in almost every home. This medicinal plant serves us several health benefits. It is one used for beauty care as well. From aloe vera gel to juice, it has got severe health benefits but excess of anything is bad. Hence there are also some side effects of aloe vera that one should know about.

Allergies can catch us anytime. Several people might be allergic to the latex that produce from underneath the aloe vera plant skin. Aloe Vera allergy can lead to stomach cramps, low potassium levels etc. Aloe vera gel can also cause skin allergies, skin rashes, burning sensation etc. According to a report by NDTV, consuming aloe vera juice can lead to dropping in blood sugar levels too. Aloe Vera can also lead to dehydration. According to a report by Healthline, there’s even some evidence that aloe may decrease your skin’s natural ability to heal from deep wounds related to surgery.

Mostly, aloe vera is known to have health benefits, however, excess of anything can easily backfire. This is just generic information and no substitute and any doctor’s advice,

