Alzheimer’s Diet: 3 Nutritious Foods to Boost Memory And Other Brain Functions

Alzheimer's Diet: Patients with Alzheimer's disease need to be careful about their diets. Here, we discuss certain foods that might enhance memory and other mental processes.

Alzheimer’s Diet: Alzheimer’s is a gradual condition that starts with the deterioration and eventual death of your brain cells. Alzheimer’s, one of the most prevalent types of dementia, can have a detrimental effect on your social abilities. It may result in memory loss, and issues with thinking, reasoning, and judgment. Additionally, if the illness worsens, you can experience melancholy, social seclusion, mood changes, and irritability.

Alzheimer’s disease is brought on by a confluence of genetics, environment, and lifestyle choices. These elements cause brain proteins and neurons to malfunction, which sets off a chain of harmful events. You may be more likely to acquire the illness if you are older, have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease, have down syndrome, are a woman, or have mild cognitive impairment. Unfortunately, there is no treatment for the illness; you can only control it to improve your life. You must be informed of the appropriate foods to eat in order to control Alzheimer’s.

3 NUTRITIOUS FOODS TO IMPROVE YOUR BRAIN FUNCTIONING

Fatty fishes: Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, and trout are known to be rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Notably, 60 per cent of your brain is made of omega-3 fatty acids. These are essential for the development of nerve cells and the brain. This means that the more you eat omega-3 fatty acid-rich food, the better your memory and learning will be. Also, according to a study published in the JAMA Neurology, eating fatty acids can help in slowing age-associated mental decline, which is a characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. Blueberries: They contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. It is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that can help against inflammation and oxidative damage that contribute to brain ageing and Alzheimer’s disease, says a research published in the journal Neural Regeneration Research. Blueberries have also been found to help in improving communications between brain cells. Turmeric: This popular kitchen ingredient contains an active compound called curcumin, which is known to easily enter the brain and improve its functions. Curcumin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that have been found to improve memory in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It can also boost the production of happy hormones serotonin and dopamine and ease depression.

