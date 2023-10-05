Home

Alzheimer’s Disease: 5 Natural Ways to Improve Your Brain Health And Fight Dementia

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. It gradually damages brain cells, leading to memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Dementia has been called one of the most physically, mentally and economically devastating disorders that affects millions worldwide. One of the most physically, psychologically, and economically damaging diseases, dementia is experienced by millions of people worldwide. One of the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is memory loss, and those who have the condition may gradually lose their capacity to converse and react to their surroundings.

5 TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR BRAIN HEALTH AND FIGHT DEMENTIA

Stress Management: Stress is a major factor that could put you at risk of dementia. Research found that stress in midlife could lead to the development of dementia in old age. The study also found that an increase in the level of cortisol over a prolonged period could also be a contributor. The researchers said that stress reduction should receive more focus for those who are looking to prevent dementia. Eating Nuts Daily: We have all been told about the benefits of eating nuts like almonds daily to improve our memory. Turns out, eating a handful of nuts every day could also help improve mental health and could be the key to better cognitive health, and improved thinking, reasoning and memory in older people. All of this could help prevent dementia. Managing Blood Pressure: Blood pressure needs to be controlled at all ages, but a study found that blood pressure control in old age could help reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment which is a precursor of early dementia. Consistently lowering blood pressure for three years will have positive effects on the brain. Getting Enough Sleep: Poor sleep has been associated with a number of disorders. One of the most important reasons why one must have good quality, sufficient sleep every night is that poor sleep can damage your brain health significantly. Lack of sufficient sleep has been linked to an increase in the levels of a protein called tau in the brain, which is responsible for Alzheimer’s Disease. Stay Active: Physical exercise has been known to delay the onset of dementia according to various studies. Research by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) says that exercise increases the levels of irisin, a hormone which could help with the reversal of memory loss.

In order to determine if a brain-related condition is developing or not, you must first visit a health specialist anytime you suspect that anything is wrong with your memory or you are forgetting things frequently lately.

