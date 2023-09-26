Home

Including certain foods may have an impact on the molecular processes that underpin Alzheimer's disease, such as oxidative stress and inflammation.

Alzheimer's Disease: 5 Superfoods to Improve Brain Health And Fight Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease is a brain disorder that causes the slow decline of cognitive function including affecting memory, reasoning skills and mental confusion. Nutritionist Karishma Shah said, “When it comes to maintaining cognitive vitality and embracing healthy ageing, I’ve found that certain nutrient-rich foods have made a remarkable difference in my well-being.” The expert shared five nutrient-rich foods for your brain.

5 NUTRIENT-RICH FOODS FOR YOUR BRAIN

Avocado: Avocados, with their monounsaturated fats, are a tasty way to support brain function and memory. Try them in salads or as a spread on whole-grain toast. Walnuts: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts make for a convenient brain-boosting snack. Spinach: Packed with folate, spinach can help delay cognitive decline. Include it in your meals for a brain-healthy choice. Flaxseeds: These tiny seeds are loaded with omega-3s, fibre, and antioxidants, benefiting both brain and heart health. Add them to your smoothies, yoghurt, or baked goods. Dark Chocolate: High-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa or more) contains flavonoids that support memory and cognitive function. Enjoy it in moderation as a delicious treat with brain-boosting benefits.

Shah continued, “It’s a smart and enjoyable way to invest in your cognitive vitality and overall well-being as you gracefully embrace the journey of healthy ageing. Join me in taking this positive step toward a healthier, more vibrant future.”

5 Early Signs to Identify Alzheimer’s Disease

Loss of Memory: Having trouble remembering simple everyday things like appointments, names, etc. can be considered an early symptom of the disease. It can get worse with age as people have to rely on reminder aids and others to remind them of simple things like dates, anniversaries, names, etc. Asking for the same information again and again is also a sign of memory loss. Difficulty in Doing Everyday Tasks: When someone has trouble doing tasks like driving on a familiar route, is unable to recognize photos or forgets the rules of one’s favourite game, it is a likely sign of Alzheimer’s Disease. People often find it difficult to remember the time of the day or how they got where they are as it worsens. Mood swings: Having extreme mood swings on a regular basis is also a symptom of this disease. People often swing between being happy and then sad or angry or upset after a while for not a drastic reason. When this happens on an everyday basis, it is a sign of worry. Speaking And Writing: Many people who are likely to have Alzheimer’s find it difficult to construct a sentence. They may stop talking mid-sentence as they are unable to figure out how to continue talking or cannot find the right words to express themselves. This can happen with writing as well though with speaking it is more easily noticeable. Less Social Interaction: Once people start noticing these small changes within themselves, they become less confident and avoid meeting people at social gatherings as they are confused about their state. They also become less interested in such things and lose interest in the things they like as well.

If you have Alzheimer’s running in the family and notice these early symptoms, it is best to get checked at the earliest.

