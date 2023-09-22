Home

Health

Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms: 8 Early SIGNS of This Severe Illness Affecting The Brain

Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms: 8 Early SIGNS of This Severe Illness Affecting The Brain

Alzheimer's is a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. Here are 8 warning signs and symptoms that you must know.

Alzheimer's Disease Symptoms: 8 Early SIGNS of This Severe Illness Affecting The Brain (Credits: Unsplash)

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a type of dementia-gradual decline in memory, thinking, behaviour and social skills. It is a brain disorder that gets worse over time and causes the brain to shrink and brain cells eventually die. These changes affect a person’s ability to function. It is commonly known to affect adults 65 years and older and about 5 per cent of adults in their 40s and 50s, which is described as early-onset AD. As the disease affects the brain, it can cause a decline in memory, reasoning, and thinking abilities. The decline is typically slow, but this can depend on a case-by-case basis. Here are a few early signs indicating the person may suffer from severe brain illness. Here are the symptoms:

Trending Now

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Complete memory loss: A person may become forgetful than usual like forgetting important dates or events that occur Difficulty planning and problem-solving: The person may have difficulty developing and following a plan of action. Difficulty completing day-to-day tasks. Some people may experience a greater problem with concentration, affecting their routine day-to-day tasks. Vision Loss: Vision problems may occur, which can increase difficulty in determining colours, words, objects etc. Misplacing Items Often: The person may begin putting items in unusual places and becomes difficult for them to retrace the items. Experiencing Personality And Mood Swings: A noticeable change in moods may include, confusion, depression, anxiety and fearfulness. Withdrawing From Social Events: As the symptoms appear, the person may increasingly withdraw from social places, work projects or hobbies. Difficulty Finding The Right Words: The person starts to develop less conversations as he may feel difficulty in finding right words or specific items.

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s disease at this time. Detecting the illness early on can help with treatment options and managing symptoms. Symptoms of AD can sometimes be treated with medications meant to help improve memory loss or decrease sleeping difficulties. Also certain lifestyle changes that can help reduce the risk include, lifestyle changes, eating a healthy diet, staying socially active and avoiding traumatic brain injuries.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES