Amaranth Millet or Rajgira: This Lesser Known Desi Superfood Helps in Weight Loss, Know Benefits

Amaranth is a nutritious, gluten-free grain that provides plenty of fibre, protein and micronutrients. The fulfilling millet helps keep a check on cholesterol and is also recommended for diabetics.

Amaranth, also called rajgira and ramdana, is a nutritious grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years and is widely consumed in various parts of the world. This ancient grain is rich in fibre as well as many important micronutrients. In particular, this lesser-known desi food is a good source of manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and iron. It is generally known for its high protein content that helps boost immunity, decrease high cholesterol and promote weight loss. So, today we will explore some of the potential health benefits of consuming amaranth millet.

5 Reasons How Amaranth Can Boost Overall Health

Digestive Health: Amaranth is a good source of dietary fibre, which can promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation and support a diverse gut microbiome.

Bone Health: As mentioned above, rajgira is a good source of calcium and magnesium, both of which are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Heart Health: The high fibre content and presence of phytosterols in amaranth may help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Antioxidant properties: It contains various antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin E and other phenolic compounds, which can help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Gluten-Free: Also, one of the major health benefits is being gluten-free. Hence, amaranth makes a suitable choice for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Amaranth can be used in a variety of dishes, including porridge, soups, stews, salads, and baked goods, making it a versatile addition to your diet. It’s important to note that while this versatile food offers numerous health benefits, it should be part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods to ensure you get all the essential nutrients your body needs.

