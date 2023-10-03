Home

Health

Amazon Great Indian Festival- Kickstarter Deals | Grooming and Wellness Devices Up to 78% Off On Top Products

Amazon Great Indian Festival- Kickstarter Deals | Grooming and Wellness Devices Up to 78% Off On Top Products

Amazon Great Indian Festival: is offering jaw-dropping discounts on Kickstarter Deals of grooming and wellness products on top brands displayed on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get additional discount of 10 per cent on SBI banking cards.

Now can be the right time to start grabbing offers on grooming and wellness products with discounts up to 78 per cent on top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get ready to elevate your wellness routine with the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival! Now can be the right time to start grabbing offers on grooming and wellness products. There is an additional discount of 10 per cent on SBI banking cards. Amazon has displayed some of the best-selling grooming and wellness products in the Kickstarter Deals category where brands like Philips, Vega, Beat XP, and Havells are available at discounted prices for a limited time. To make things easier for you, we have selected products from the best brands that guarantee hi-tech quality, the best customer ratings, and products that are 4 stars and above. This can be your last option to grab from Kick Starter Deals displayed at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

Trending Now

Grooming and Wellness Devices Up to 78% off on Top Products

Here is the list of daily essential wellness devices that can help keep track of your health and grooming devices for men and women available at discounts of up to 78 per cent off on top products.

You may like to read

Keep track of your health with the beatXP Gravity X Digital Weight Machine.

Its high-precision sensors provide measurements in the range of 2.5 to 180 kg with an accuracy of 0.5 kg. The weight scale provides accurate readings in two different measurement units; kg and lbs.

The weighing machine features a backlit LCD panel for clear and prominent readings.

The black glass top of the digital weighing scale is made with 6 mm thick tempered glass which ensures the durability of the weighing machine. The tough-bearing glass is also anti-skid and easy to clean.

Buy beatXP Gravity X Digital Weight Machine For Body Weight in Kick starter Deals available at 78 per cent discount in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Buy Now

Buy the all-new Havells 1200 Watts powerful hair dryer adjustable with 2 modes suitable for your hair.

The Havells Hair Dryer is made with premium plastic ensuring good built quality.

The 2 adjustable heat mode settings can be used as per the buyer’s requirements.

Its light and ergonomic design makes it easy to handle and can be carried anywhere.

The Havells Hair Dryer is lightweight and is built with heat protection technology.

Buy Havells 1200 Watts Powerful Hair Dryer available at 53 per cent off in Kickstarter Deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy Now

The Lifelong Battery Powered Rechargeable Eyebrow, Underarms, and Bikini Trimmer is a must-have grooming product for women.

The Lifelong trimmer is a guaranteed IPX-4 water resistant that can easily withstand water during showers.

This grooming kit has 3D rotating blades with 0.1mm cutting length.

The trimmer comes with 3 in 1 multi-purpose use for trimming, shaving, and shaping eyebrow.

Out of the box, the Lifelong trimmer has combs for different trimming purposes.

The device has USB charging, easy rotation On/Off, and charging protection technology.

Buy Lifelong Battery Powered Rechargeable Eyebrow, Underarms, and Bikini Trimmer for Women in Kickstarter Deal at 25 per cent discount only on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Buy Now

The Vega Trimmer for Men is compact in design and easy to carry.

The trimmer features 40 length settings ranging from 0.5mm to 20mm and 2 comb attachments make this a versatile trimmer for men to achieve their desired beard length effortlessly.

Enjoy a non-stop 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted grooming sessions.

The blades of the Vega Trimmer men are made from high-quality washable stainless steel, guaranteeing durability and precision.

Press and hold the power button for 3 seconds to lock or unlock the trimmer, preventing accidental power-ups and ensuring safe storage during travel.

Buy Vega Trimmer for Men in Kickstarter Deals with a discount of 41 per cent on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buy Now

Buy the beat XP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun for muscle relives.

The massage gun comes with a powerful motor that has an almost noiseless operation with a one-touch smart button control to adjust speed levels with an LED indicator to represent the same

It has a perfectly long ergonomically designed handle which makes it super stable & easy to use while treating the most difficult-to-reach body parts.

With 4 easily detachable heads, the massage gun ensures each & every muscle group is targeted with the help of all attachments.

The massage gun is powered by a high-quality 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery which lasts for about 3-5 hours. The gun can be charged quickly with the Type-C charging cable in less than 2-3 hours.

To ensure the longevity of the massager, only use a charging adapter of up to 10 watts power output and a charging cable provided in the box with the massager.

Buy beat XP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun at Kickstarter Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES