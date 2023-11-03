Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Beat Air Pollution! Grab N95 Masks Under Rs 500

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale. Delhi-NCR’s air quality neared the emergency threshold on Thursday, prompting an immediate ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital, as authorities acted swiftly to address the health-threatening pollution. Not just Delhi, several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also reported hazardous air. These included Hanumangarh (438) and Sri Ganganagar (359) in Rajasthan; Hisar (414), Fatehabad (423), Jind (413), Rohtak (388), Sonepat (374), Kurukshetra (343), Karnal (343), Kaithal (379), Bhiwani (355), Faridabad (368) and Gurugram (297) in Haryana; and Ghaziabad (286), Noida (313) and Greater Noida (402) in Uttar Pradesh.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. While scientists warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks, doctors expressed concerns about a potential rise in respiratory problems. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 provides the perfect occasion to discover the most recent models and grab fantastic discounts on N95 masks. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Kashi Surgicals KS Premium N95 Mask is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 474. Despite the official price being Rs 2,499, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

All components of the mask are sourced from internationally certified suppliers and tested at our lab using state-of-the art German equipment.

Masks have been tested to meet all WHO recommended guidelines, and standards including N95, FFP2, IS 9473, US FDA, SITRA, and more.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the SWASA Plus PM0.3 Nanofiber Reusable N95 Face Mask is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 495. Despite the official price being Rs 650, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Innovated & Developed at SIDBI Incubation, IIT Kanpur

Nelson-USA, SITRA, ISO, CE and GMP Tested

99.9% Protection against Virus and Bacteria

101 hours Reusable, Doctor’s Choice

Leak proof and Ergonomical design that fits all Asian faces

Made with 6 Layered Filtration having 2 meltblown layers of 25 Gsm each. Also the innermost layer is Hydrophilic Spunbond SSS Grade fabric layer – 25 GSM which aborbs Sweat & Moisture making it perfect for long wearing hours, Flame Resistant : No

Packed in 3 Individual Zip Lock Pouches which can be used to store the mask after use. (2) Ultrasonic sealing of straps (3) In-built nose pin which enables Snug fitting, (4) Its close facial fit with strong seal around the nose and mouth ensures high efficiency and Protection and also avoids fogging of Eye Glasses, (5) 3D breathing space for very comfortable breathing

High Protection, High Comfort and High Efficiency : High Comfort with breathing fabric, flexible Head Loops and easy fit nose clip. High Efficiency by close facial fit with a strong seal around the nose and mouth.

