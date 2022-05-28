New Delhi: Iron deficiency or anaemia is one of the major public health challenges in India. According to the latest findings of the National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS-5), more than half of the country’s women in the reproductive age group– that is between 15 years to 49 years– are anaemia. The survey highlights cases of anaemia, among both adults and children, increased between 2019-2021, when compared to the last survey done in 2015-2016. It affects children and adults across age groups and gender.Also Read - 14 Signs And Symptoms to Identify Iron Deficiency

As per the latest statics of NFHS-5, 57 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were found to be anaemia in 2019-21. The numbers were over four per cent more than 53.1 per cent recorded in 2015-2016. Similarly, adolescent women between the ages of 15 to 19 years reported a 5 per cent increase in the incidence of anaemia when compared to 2015-2016. In NFHS-5, 59.1 per cent of adolescent women were found to be anaemia. Moreover, 52 per cent of pregnant women and 67.5 per cent of children aged 6-59 months were found with anaemia across the country. Also Read - Unknown Symptoms of Iron Deficiency That Could be Doing More Harm Than You Realise

What Is Anaemia and How It Could Affect Us?

Anaemia is a condition in which the human body does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to tissues. Being anaemic also means having low haemoglobin. There are various forms of anaemia and can be temporary or long term, ranging from mild to severe. Also Read - Shocking: More Than Half Of Indian Children And Women Found Anemic In NFHS-5 | Details Here

Anaemia results in loss of productivity due to reduced physical fitness and work capacity. It could also lead to cognitive impairment which is often irreversible. Anaemia during pregnancy can lead to stillbirth, miscarriages, and maternal mortality. As per reports, India currently records 103 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births

Types of Anaemia

Aplastic anaemia

Sickle cell anaemia

Vitamin deficiency anaemia

Iron deficiency anaemia

Thalassemia

Symptoms of Anaemia

According to a report by Mayo Clinic, anaemia signs and symptoms vary depending on the cause and severity of anaemia. Depending on the causes of your anaemia, one might not have any symptoms. However, if the symptoms occur, they might include fatigue, discolouration of the skin, irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath, dizziness or lightheadedness, chest pain, cold hands and feet and headaches.

Prevention and Treatment of Anaemia

Some kinds of anaemia, such as those that are inherited, cannot be prevented. However, iron deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency and vitamin B9 deficiency anaemia can be avoided by eating a diet that includes a variety of vitamins and minerals.

If you feel fatigued and you don’t know why make an appointment with your doctor and get yourself tested. Apart from that, include iron, folate and vitamin-rich food in your diet.