Home

Health

Anaemia: How Low Hemoglobin Levels Affect a Pregnant Woman And Her Baby?

Anaemia: How Low Hemoglobin Levels Affect a Pregnant Woman And Her Baby?

Anaemia in pregnancy can have several negative effects on both the mother's and the baby's health. Here are few risk factors and causes that one's need to be aware of to reduce its further risk.

Anaemia: How Low Hemoglobin Levels Affect a Pregnant Woman And Her Baby?

Anaemia is a medical condition characterised by low levels of hemoglobin, in the blood. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. The severe condition is a significant public health concern, as it can lead to negative health outcomes for both the mother and the baby. Several reasons put Indian women at higher risk of getting anaemia compared to women in other countries. This can be poor diet, heavy menstrual bleeding, vegetarianism and multiple pregnancies.

Trending Now

Moreover, different factors can lead to Anaemia in pregnancy:

You may like to read

Iron Deficiency: Iron is an essential mineral required to produce haemoglobin. If the mother’s diet does not produce enough iron, she may become anaemic

Folate Deficiency: Folate is essential for the production of red blood cells and proper fetal development. Inadequate intake of folate can lead to anaemia.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A deficiency in vitamin B12 can impair the production of red blood cells, leading to anaemia. This is particularly relevant for vegetarians and vegans who may have limited dietary sources of vitamin B12.

Anaemia in pregnancy can have several negative effects on both the mother’s and the baby’s health including:

Fatigue And Weakness: Low Hemoglobin levels can lead to reduced oxygen delivery to tissues, causing fatigue and weakness. Pregnant women may feel more tired than usual.

Shortness of Breath: Insufficient oxygen supply may result in shortness of breath, especially during physical activity. This can impact the overall well-being of the pregnant women.

Paleness: Anaemia can cause paleness of the skin and cold extremities due to decreased blood flow and oxygenation.

Increased Risk of Infections: Low haemoglobin levels can increase the risk of infections due to weakened immune systems.

Anaemia in pregnancy can lead to adverse effects on the growth and development of a child, including low birth weight. It can also affect cognitive development, leading to development delays in infancy and later in life. Thus, it’s essential to address the negative effects of this severe illness during pregnancy that can affect bother mother and the baby. With proper treatment, the risks can be minimised further.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.