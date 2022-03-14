Protein is one of the most important nutrient that a body needs. Proteins are needed to build muscles, hormones, bones and blood too. They help in repairing tissues present in the body. Hence, it is important to have diet rich in protein. According to Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), protein is a 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. It is the right amount that meets your basic nutritional requirements. This is the minimum amount you need to consume in order to prevent getting sick.Also Read - Want to Lead a Longer Life? Swap Red Meat For Plant Based Protein

People tend to think that the main source of protein intake is usually animal meat. However, there are several veg foods that are rich in protein too. Animal protein is considered as complete protein due to amino acids which is lesser than plant protein.

What is Animal Protein?

Animal protein can be absorbed easily in the body as compared to plant based protein. Animal protein is found in meat, eggs and dairy products. A proper balance should be established and hence, you must include vegetables too. Animal protein has 9 essential amino acid and it is a complete protein. It also helps in building muscles and bones in the body.

What is Plant Protein?

As compared to meat or egg, vegetables are filled with vitamins and minerals. Yet, they do not contain as much protein per serving as compared to meat. They don’t contain all the amino acid a body needs. Diets of vegetarians and vegans contain different plant proteins, like nuts, legumes, soy-based products, grains, fruits and vegetable.

Is Animal Protein Healthier Than Plant Protein?

To come to a staunch conclusion, a lot of research is needed. Animal protein provides a complete source of protein but a lot of research is needed. Plant-based protein provide wholesome amount of nutrients and proteins. Studies have revealed that overall health of vegetarians are better than non-vegetarians.

Conclusion

Excess of anything is bad for the body. You have to make sure that you are not consuming anything in excess as it may have negative impact. For vegetarians and vegans, you can consume plant based protein along with other food items. For non-vegetarians, they must avoid protein-rich food as they can put them at greater risk.