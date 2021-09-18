Workout and exercise always make a day better and easy. It helps in reducing stress and channelling it in a positive and fruitful direction. Doing it against a beautiful backdrop, Ankita Konwar, wife of Milind Soman has taken the internet by surprise and her fans are in awe with such flexibility and easiness. The queen of eloquent stretches and yoga performs one-hand chakrasana and side-stretch in Kashmir.Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas Every Woman Should do on a Daily Basis

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Ankita shared a couple of pictures where she posed in one-hand chakrasana and side-stretch. In the first picture, she was performing Chakrasan which is a popular yoga posture. With one hand, she performed a backbend. In the next picture, she performed an eloquent side stretch. In this, she outstretched her leg while her other knee bent and body bent on the sideways to hold the toes. Her Instagram caption reads, " The one constant goal is to be better than yesterday Anything that happens within or around me is just a by product of the effort I put for that very goal (sic)."

Check out the Post Here:

She wore a half sleeve dark green colour t-shirt and a pair of black trousers. To give it a simple yet effective workout look, she kept her hair simple and tied it up in a ponytail. Her athletic look is simple, easy and comfortable.

What are the Benefits?

Stretches lead to lasting flexibility if it is practised at least two or three times a week. It helps in making the muscle strong and healthy. Not only this, but it also helps in burning calories at a faster rate and allowing the entire body to lose weight. By stretching daily, it helps in decreasing back pain as well as muscle soreness.

Chakrasana helps in providing flexibility to the spine. It strengthens the buttocks, vertebral column, abdomen, back, wrist, leg and arm. It also helps in sharpening eyesight, reduces stress and tension in the body. This yoga asana is beneficial for people suffering from asthma, as it helps in expanding the chest and allowing passage of oxygen in the lungs.

This should be practised when the stomach and bowels are empty.

Parsva Upavistha Konasana or Side Seated Angle helps in opening up the back of the practitioner. It helps in curing insomnia, calms and soothes the mind, balances prana in the body and helps in opening up the ribcage. It also helps in expanding the side body and diaphragm cavity for a deeper breath.