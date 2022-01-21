On Thursday, a US medical team carried out a second famous kidney transplant from a pig to a human being. This is the first inside the body attempt on a brain dead recipient. This is a successful implantation of a porcine heart into a person. The procedure was well described in a scientific paper earlier this month.Also Read - Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease? These Guidelines Will Safeguard You From COVID-19

This happened due to the advancement in the field of xenotransplantation or cross-species organ donation. One day, this could solve the chronic shortage of organ donations. Selwyn Vickers, dean of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Heersink School of Medicine, who carried out the procedure, said," Today's results are a remarkable achievement for humanity and advance xenotransplant into the clinical realm."

On 25 September 2021, a team at New York University (NYU) Langone, were the first to carry out the pig kidney transplant in a human. This included a brain dead patient on a ventilator whose family had given permission for the procedure.

The procedure had other things involved. It involved attaching a kidney to blood vessels on the top one of the patient’s legs. This was done so that the scientist could observe it and take biopsy samples. On 22 November, the team carried out a similar experiment.

On 30 September 2021, a new surgery took place. This included placing two kidneys from a genetically-modified pig inside a person. The person was Jim Parsons. Jim was 57-years-old and wanted to be an organ donor but his organs were not suitable.

UAB in a statement said,” The transplanted kidneys filtered blood, produced urine and, importantly, were not immediately rejected.” In the American Journal of Transplantation, the kidneys remained viable until the study was ended 77 hours later.

This was because the kidney was fully connected to the body inside. According to the UAB team, their procedure is a step closer to becoming a clinical reality. They plan to soon move into human trials and then seek regulatory approval.