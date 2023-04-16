Home

Anti-Inflammatory Diet 101: 5 Powerful Herbs And Spices to Fight Inflammation Naturally

Inflammation is a natural process that helps your body heal and defend itself from harm. However, it can be harmful if it becomes chronic. Chronic inflammation may last for weeks, months, or years and may also cause serious health issues. Certain foods can help reduce inflammation and promote your body’s natural healing ability. This can also improve the pain you may feel in your joints as a result of chronic inflammation. Read on to learn more about foods which can help alleviate inflammation and how.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals in her Instagram post ”Inflammation is the body’s way of fighting infections and healing. Diet plays a crucial role in your health. What you eat, including various herbs and spices, can help keep inflammation at bay while adding enjoyable flavours to your diet.

Ashwagandha contains compounds, including withaferin A (WA), that may help reduce inflammation in the body. By decreasing the markers of inflammation, it improves the immune cells, i.e., WBC’s that combat infection. Ginger contains more than 100 active compounds, such as gingerol, shogaol, zingiberene, and zingerone, to name a few. These are likely responsible for its health effects, including helping reduce inflammation in the body. Tulsi has antimicrobial, anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties, therefore prevents the inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane during cold Black pepper and its main active compound piperine play a role in reducing inflammation in the body. Curcumin, the main antioxidant in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. According to the studies curcumin can block the activation of NF-κB, a molecule that activates genes that promote inflammation.

