Anti-Obesity Day: How to Differentiate Between Extreme Fat and Being Obese? 5 Tips to Prevent it

When do we understand that it is not just extreme fat but obesity? Expert explains the difference and suggests tips to be more aware about how we may prevent it.

Obesity is another of the many growing health concerns. In the backdrop of the sedentary lifestyle, more and more health issues are increasing exponentially all across the globe. Every year November 26 is observed as Anti-Obesity day. It aims to spread awareness about the health condition that poses risk to the body. Obesity and extreme fat words are usually used interchangeably to describe body profile of a person. Excessive fat, commonly referred to as overweight simply means having an excessive amount of body fat in relation to one’s body mass. But how do we differentiate between excessive fat and obesity?

Difference Between Fat and Obesity?

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr. Manoj Jain Consultant, General Surgery (Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic, Bariatric, Metabolic And Robotic Surgeon), explained how to differentiate and what precautions to take.

He explained that this can be measured as body mass index (BMI) which is the ratio of weight in kg and height in m2. (Normalbmi is 18 to 22.5kg/m2). Excessive fat is considered when BMI is 22.5 to 27.5 kg/m2, it can result from a variety of factors, including poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, and genetic predisposition. Excessive fat can have mild negative impacts on health.

Obesity on other hand is a progressive chronic disease that results from accumulation of excessive adiposity in relation to lean body mass and is associated or leads to many health problems. When people develop multiple diseases like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, venous disease, sleep apnoea and many more in association with BMI above 27.5 kg/m2 then you should consider that is obesity and not just excessive fat.

It is important to understand that obesity is not solely caused by individual diet and behavioural changes but is a complex conditions influenced by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and behavioural factors. As grade of obesity increases the severity and association of disease also increases many folds.

Precautions For Obesity

Obesity is associated with life-threatening diseases, so prevention of obesity is always wiser then treating it. Since obesity is multifactorial, one should have a holistic approach toward curbing obesity and should be dealt at an earlier stage. It encompasses individual behavioural changes, public health awareness, and necessary medical and surgical intervention.

One can work towards preventing both excessive fat and obesity by following some routines such as regular BMI and health check-up, mindful eating, low calories, high protein diet, regular physical exercise, yoga, proper sleep, leisure, and some sports activity, and ultimately improving the overall health and well-being of individuals and communities.

