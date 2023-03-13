Home

How to Manage Anxiety Naturally? 5 Ways To Improve Mental Health

Too much stress can cause disruption in daily life. However, certain lifestyle changes can aid in managing anxiety upto a certain extent.

Anxiety: What is anxiety? An uneasy, queasy feeling? Anxiety is basically body’s natural response to so much stress in life. It is like a feeling of fear whose triggers can vary from person to person. Exams are stressful and students can actually go through exam anxiety. However, it is different for everyone According to American Psychological Association (APA) anxiety is an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure. People with anxiety disorders usually have recurring intrusive thoughts or concerns. They may avoid certain situations out of worry. They may also have physical symptoms such as sweating, trembling, dizziness, or a rapid heartbeat.

The APA states that anxiety is not the same as fear, but they are often used interchangeably. Anxiety is considered a future-oriented, long-acting response broadly focused on a diffuse threat, whereas fear is an appropriate, present-oriented, and short-lived response to a clearly identifiable and specific threat.

Experiencing anxiety can be different for different people. From mild stress sweating, anxiety’s severity vary and when it starts to have adverse effect on daily functioning of life, it is advised to seek professional help.

Ways to Manage Anxiety naturally

Try and Stay Active

Exercising is not merely about focusing on physical health. But it is also important to maintain a healthy ,mental health. Speaking of anxiety, exercising helps to divert mind and also increases metabolism. With physical exercises, there is also a release of happy hormone serotonin. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), regular exercise leads to an enhancement of concentration and willpower, which can help certain anxiety symptoms.

Healthy Diet

Low blood sugar levels, dehydration, or chemicals in processed foods, such as artificial flavorings, artificial coloring, and preservatives, may cause mood changes in some people. A high-sugar diet may also impact temperament.

If your anxiety worsens after eating, check your eating habits. Stay hydrated, eliminate processed foods, and eat a balanced diet rich in complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

Avoid Alcohol and Smoking

Too much drinking can interfere with neurotransmitters and cause imbalance on body leading to poorer mental health. Many people take a drag when under too much stress, however, it may worsen the anxiety over time.

Limit Caffein Consumption

If you have chronic anxiety, a cup of coffee wouldn’t be the ideal deal. Caffeine may cause nervousness and jitters, neither of which is good if you’re anxious. According to Healthline.com, research has shown caffeine may cause or worsen anxiety disorders. It may also cause panic attacks in people with panic disorder. In some people, eliminating caffeine may significantly improve anxiety symptoms.

Similar to alcohol, caffeine and anxiety are often linked, due to caffeine’s ability to alter brain chemistry.

A Good Night’s Sleep

Having a good 7-8 hours of sleep is very essential for overall health. Lack of sleep can cause mood swings, increases irritability, daytime fatigue and much more.

Yoga and Meditation

Meditation is known to relieve stress and anxiety. Research from John Hopkins suggests 30 minutes of daily meditation may alleviate some anxiety symptoms and act as an antidepressant.

Mental health is as important as your physical health and any sign or symptoms that starts to take a toll on your every day life should be addressed professionally. Mental health matters.

