Apricot Health Benefits: Apricots are tiny in size, but they pack a punch in terms of flavor and nutrition. These vitamin and mineral-rich yellow-orange fruits have a flavor that varies from sweet to sweet-tart depending on the variety. Apricots have a soft exterior with delicate fuzz, and their flesh is smooth and fairly juicy when ripe. Health benefits of apricots are essential to know because it contains beneficial nutrients for the human body. Apricots are high in vitamins and minerals, making them beneficial to maintain health and preventing ailments such as constipation, indigestion, and even skin disorders. Here are some of the healthy benefits of apricots that you should know.

5 Amazing Health Benefits of Apricots (Khubani):

1. Maintain Healthy Skin: Apricots include a combination of Vitamin C, A, and phytonutrients that is quite beneficial for the skin. They contain antioxidants that help to slow down the aging process. So, apart from a good skincare routine, don't forget to eat some apricots daily. A nutritious diet rich in antioxidants, such as apricots, can help to cure skin damage.

2. Control cholesterol and blood sugar Levels : A bowl of apricots has approximately 3 grams of fiber. If you don't have enough of it, eat some apricots to assist your digestive system function better. Although apricots contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, the soluble fiber content is higher. This fiber helps to keep your cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check.

3. Reduces the risks of Anaemia: Non-heme iron can be found in any plant that contains iron, including apricot. This type of iron takes a long time to absorb, and the longer it stays in your system, the greater your chances of preventing anemia are. It's also a good idea to take extra vitamin C along with it to help with non-heme iron absorption.

4. Prevents Constipation: Apricots are high in fiber, which can help in digestive function. The laxative qualities of cellulose and pectin can also be used to treat constipation. Both dried and fresh apricots include fiber, which helps the digestive juices and gastric juices absorb nutrients more effectively while processing foods efficiently. The soluble fiber in apricots dissolves quickly in the body, forming a gel and breaking down fatty acids. These acids help the stools flow more easily and break down food particles.

5. Good for heart: High cholesterol is one of the leading causes of heart disease, and the fiber in apricots helps to keep cholesterol low. Apricots contain fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, all of which work together to support a healthy heart by fighting free radicals and lowering blood pressure.