Winter Food: Why Arbi is The Genius Veggie in Cold Season – 5 Reasons to NOT Avoid Eating Taro Root

Arbi Benefits in Winter: Arbi is rich in minerals, including vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system. Consuming this winter vegetable on a regular basis will ensure that your body gets adequate vitamin C and will keep illness at bay.

Arbi Benefits in Winter: The body’s defences against extreme and prolonged cold have also begun to take effect as winter approaches. Now is the time to reconsider your dietary choices and, if you haven’t already, add more wholesome foods, like arbi to your diet. In Indian families, arbi also known as taro root, is one of the most overlooked vegetables. Did you know arbi’s leaves and root, tuber, or corm are both utilized in cooking? Its flavours are a peculiar blend of subtle sweetness and rich nutty undertones.

The fact that eating arbi has several benefits that you can miss out on if you don’t eat it is less well understood. It has been demonstrated that foods high in fibre, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E may easily manage blood sugar levels and lower the risk of cancer and heart disease.

5 Health Benefits of Arbi/Taro Root in Winter

Weight Loss: Since the fibre in arbi, or taro root, can keep you full for longer and reduce the number of calories ingested in a day, it is also claimed to be beneficial for weight loss. Heart Health: Arbi’s high fibre content lowers cholesterol levels in the body. Foods with arbi have no fat and no cholesterol. It also has a healthy dose of vitamin E, which helps to prevent cardiovascular problems. Antioxidant-Rich Vegetable: Polyphenols, which are derived from plants and mostly consist of quercetin, are found in arbi and may offer protection against fatal illnesses like cancer. Abundant in antioxidants, beta carotenes, and vitamin A, arbi leaves contribute to general well-being. Eye Health: Taro root, or arbi, contains antioxidants such as cryptoxanthin and beta-carotene that support and enhance eye health. These antioxidants help prevent cataract development and macular degeneration by slowing down the ageing process of the cells in your eyes. Diabetes Control: Arbi is a well-known low-glycemic meal that causes the liver to break down glucose more slowly. Additionally, resistant starch—which is difficult to absorb and digest—is present. This reduces the rate at which blood sugar levels rise following a meal.

