Avocados have grown in popularity in recent years. Many people use this fruit in their smoothies or layering their toasts for a creamy taste. Be it the taste, the versatility, and the health benefits; Avocados have found their way into the kitchens of every household around the globe.

While fertility issues have become more prominent today, it is a big concern for women to understand how they can improve their health and increase the possibility of conceiving. Keeping that in mind, we got in touch with Dr Nishi Singh, HOD, Infertility and IVF at Prime IVF Center. According to her, “Avocados are a great source of vitamin E, which according to studies can be beneficial in improving the uterus lining. Avocado also contains monounsaturated healthy fats, which help reduce inflammation, ultimately encouraging positive outcomes in medical fertility treatments.”

Most importantly, avocado has folate or folic acid, which helps prevent congenital disabilities. Avocado also has zinc, which protects the sperm, ultimately increasing the chances of pregnancy.

“It is known that avocados are a rich source of antioxidants and nutrients. Lesser people know that, but they are a great fertility fruit,” she shares.

Not only fertility but avocados are also known to deal with many health-related problems with age. Studies have also shown that avocados lower the insufficient cholesterol level and increase the good cholesterol level. Apart from this, avocados are also rich in fibre and folate, which help keep the gut healthy. Being rich in vitamin E, they keep the skin healthy and help prevent skin-related problems that arise with increasing age.

Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta ElderCare, also share good words about this fruit. “Being high in potassium and monounsaturated fats, avocado helps lower blood pressure and significantly reduces the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and kidney failure. Also, by reducing high blood pressure, the unsaturated fats present in avocados help lower the risk of cognitive decline. That is why the older adults need to include avocados in their diet.”

Avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, and B6, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. They are rich in healthy, beneficial fats, which can help a person feel fuller, ultimately preventing overeating.

Suditi Sharma, Co-Founder of The Himalayan Organics, also feels that Avocados are a must for a healthy lifestyle. “Avocados are also rich in fiber, which helps maintain gut health and ensures proper digestion. Also, being a great source of vitamin E, avocado is amazingly beneficial for hair and skin. Avocados make the skin look soft and supple and make the hair look smooth and shiny,” she mentions.

This fruit contains 73 per cent water, 15 per cent fat, 8.5 per cent carbohydrates — mostly fibres — and 2 per cent protein.

Some skin and hair-related issues that arise in summers are dryness, baldness, acne, dandruff, etc. According to dermatologist Ajit Dalmia, Managing Director, Kelyn Naturals, Avocados are a prosperous source of vitamin E, which works wonders on skin and hair.

“Avocados are also a great source of biotin, which forms a part of the B complex vitamins. Biotin is known to prevent dry skin, brittle hair, and nails. Avocado also helps fight acne, provides anti-ageing benefits, keeps the skin hydrated, boosts skin growth, rejuvenates hair, and prevents dandruff. It also acts as the skin’s natural barrier,” they add.

Some researchers have also proven that the minerals present in avocados may seal cuticle cells, which help in making the hair look smooth and shiny. It also helps prevent it from breaking.