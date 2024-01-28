Home

Are Citrus Fruits Really Unhealthy to Consume Post-Meal? Here’s What We Know

It is believed that citrus fruits can cause serious issues, if they are consumed right after meal. Check out the reasons behind it!

The chilly season calls for delicious and juicy fruits with a lot of nutrients. It is important to incorporate the consumption of vitamin C in our diet and the best way to do so is to eat citrus fruits. From making your skin glow to keeping you healthy, Citrus fruits come with a baggage of benefits. You can consume oranges, lemons, tangerines, and grapefruits as these are the most popular citrus fruits. However, they contain an acid called citric acid that may cause some health issues, if consumed on an odd hour. The worst time to consume citrus fruits is after any meal. Let’s take a look at the reasons why we should not consume them after the meal.

5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Consume Citrus Fruits Right After Meal

Digestion discomfort- The citric acid in citrus fruits may have a bad impact on your digestive health if you consume them right after any meal. These fruits can cause disruptions in your digestion and lead to issues like indigestion, acidity, and heartburn. Increased Sugar Intake- Citrus fruits contain sugar and eating them right after a meal may result in a higher total sugar intake. Therefore, it is not considered an ideal time to eat fruit for people who are watching their sugar intake or taking care of health issues like diabetes. Gastrointestinal Discomfort- Eating citrus fruits right after a meal can cause gas, bloating, or cramping in the abdomen for certain individuals. These fruits may cause you issues if you have a sensitive stomach. Make sure to consume these enriched fruits on a half-empty stomach. Interference with Nutrient Absorption- It might be possible that citrus fruits’ acidity prevents some nutrients, especially iron, from being absorbed. It is believed that citrus fruits have a significant impact on the bioavailability of vitamins and minerals. Certain compounds like polyphenols and oxalates may disrupt the nutrient absorption power of your body. Acid reflux- Due to their acidic nature, citrus fruits may make people more susceptible to heartburn or acid reflux if they eat them right after a meal. The acidity may cause discomfort by increasing the production of stomach acid in your body.

