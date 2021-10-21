Custard apple is stacked with healthy nutrients and components. It has elements like magnesium, fibre, Vitamin C and flavonoids. However, a lot of people have certain health queries when it comes to the consumption of sitaphal or custard apples.

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrated nutritionist bursts the myths around custard apple and its consumption. Rujuta debunks the myth that revolves around custard apples and presents them with facts.

Custard apples are healthy for people with diabetes as it has low glycemic index (GI) food as it does not increase blood sugar levels. It is packed with manganese and vitamin c. It has an anti-ageing effect on the heart and circulatory system.

Here are the fears and facts that Rujuta sheds light upon:

Fear: Avoid if Diabetic

Facts: It’s low on Glycemic index and local, seasonal fruits are recommended for diabetics.

Fear: Avoid if fat

Facts: Good source of Vit B complex, specially Vit B6 so even works at reducing bloating

Fear: Avoid if heart patient

Facts: High on minerals like Manganese and Vitamin C, has an anti-ageing effect on the heart and circulatory system