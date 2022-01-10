In recent decades, type 2 diabetes (T2DM) has emerged as one of the leading causes of chronic illnesses, disability, and death. At times, diabetes is seen as a disease which can be managed by medications alone. If diabetes is not treated the right way, it can bring forth fatal outcomes. Diabetes can also impact the kidney damage. Kidney failure or kidney damage is a condition which can later lead to multiple complications in a short span of time.Also Read - What is Menopause? Early Signs, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment; All You Need To Know

A report in Rising Kashmir says that kidney diseases in diabetics is much higher and on a constant rise among Indians. Hypertension and diabetes go hand in hand, and in most of the people with diabetes, hypertension adds an additional risk factor for diabetic kidney disease. Hypertension gradually prevents the proper kidney functioning and damages the kidney and lead to end stage renal failure if not managed timely.

We asked Dr Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road how diabetes and kidney problems are related. He explained, "Diabetic nephropathy (kidney disease) results due to diabetes. This kidney damage can happen gradually over years. Those with high diabetes will have high blood sugar levels that take a toll on tone's kidneys by damaging the blood vessels and inviting kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease). Then, the person will have to go on dialysis as the kidneys will not be able to filter waste products from the blood. Those having diabetes will also have high blood pressure sooner or later that can further damage the kidneys. Unmonitored high blood pressure will narrow, weaken or harden the arteries near the kidney. Later, the damaged arteries will fail to supply blood to the kidney tissue."

Dr Jain further explained that diabetes can also damage the nerves in the body. Diabetes also tends to damage the nerves in the body. Thus, one will not be able to empty the bladder properly. So, the pressure due to the full bladder can back up and injure the kidneys, by damaging them. Weight gain, ankle swelling may occur, increased excretion of albumin in the urine are some of the signs of kidney disease in diabetics. Poor functioning of the kidneys can impact one’s quality of life.”

How You Can Identify The Symptoms?

Dr Jain says, “If you have diabetes then get your kidneys checked from time to time with the help of simple blood and urine tests recommended by the doctor. Diabetics can keep their kidneys healthy by regularly monitoring their blood sugar levels, and even their blood pressure.”

How Can You Avoid it?

Exercise every day, take medication on time, eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and low-sodium foods,” Dr Jain recommends.