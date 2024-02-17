Are Diabetics More Prone to Heart Diseases? Here’s What You Need to Know

Home

Individuals with diabetes are indeed at a higher risk of developing heart disease compared to those without diabetes.

Individuals with diabetes have a risk of developing cardiovascular disease that is more than twice as high as that of the general population. For those with type 2 diabetes, heart disease stands out as the most common cause of death. There are several things one can do to lower the risk of heart disease. Recognising the link between diabetes and heart disease serves as the first step towards prevention.

UNDERSTANDING THE CONNECTION BETWEEN HEART DISEASE AND DIABETES

Individuals with diabetes are indeed at a higher risk of developing heart disease compared to those without diabetes. High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves over time, increasing the risk of cardiovascular complications.

Diabetes is often accompanied by other risk factors for heart disease such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and obesity. These factors further increase the risk of heart-related complications in diabetics.

Diabetics may experience silent symptoms of heart disease, meaning they may not always experience the typical warning signs such as chest pain or discomfort. Instead, symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, or nausea may be more common, making early detection and intervention crucial.

PRECAUTIONS TO CONSIDER

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol is essential for managing diabetes and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is key to managing both diabetes and heart health. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol.

These lifestyle modifications can help control diabetes and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Both heart disease and diabetes may need medication. To prevent these diseases from getting worse and even becoming life-threatening, it’s crucial to adhere to the treatment schedule that your doctor has advised.

