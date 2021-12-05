Rice is a staple food of India. It is the main ingredient and different parts of the country consume it. The traditional or the most common method of cooking rice is the steaming and boiling method. However, with changing times, people have started to use pressure cookers. A lot of people have switched to this method as it is quick and efficient. Yet the question of health benefits remains unknown. Is it safe to consume pressured cooked rice? Read on to find out.Also Read - Weight Loss: Do You Need to Stop Eating Rice if You Want to Lose Fat? Here's The Truth

Steamed Rice or Pressure Cooked Rice, Which One is Better?

According to statistics, rice cooked in a pressure cooker tastes good as it has got a texture. On the other hand, steamed rice is healthy as it has lesser fat content because the starch is removed. Starch is considered as one of the main reasons for gaining weight. According to experts, there is also fewer water-soluble nutrients like carbohydrates and protein.

What Are The Health Benefits of Pressure Cooked Rice?

Here are the health benefits of pressure-cooked rice:

It is good for digestion. Pressure-cooked rice has a lot of macronutrients like protein, starch, fiber. With high pressure used to cook rice, fungi and a lot of other bacteria are killed.

Conclusion

According to experts, pressure-cooked rice has numerous health benefits and is quicker to make. The texture of the rice remains intact due to the high pressure involved and thus, works as an additional plus point.