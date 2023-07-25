Home

Are You Sleep Deprived? Lack of Sleep Can Lead to These Neurological Disorders

Sleep deprivation seems like a common problem that now get people to bond over. But the lack of good quality slumber affects quality of life in the long run and may even pose a risk to development of neurological disorders too.

Sleep deprivation is a common problem that many of us are guilty of it. The work culture has made a lot of us keep sleeping pretty low in the priority list. Prolonged sleep deprivation eventually would start to show both physically and mentally. However, it also makes one vulnerable to develop certain neurological disorders as well. Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining our cognitive health and overall well-being. When we sleep, our brains are actively engaged in various essential activities. One of the primary functions of sleep is memory consolidation. During deep sleep stages, the brain processes and organizes the information gathered throughout the day, enhancing our ability to retain new knowledge. Proper sleep allows us to make better decisions and improves our problem-solving skills.

The consequences of not getting enough sleep, or excessive sleep, are detrimental to our cognitive abilities. When a person consistently gets less than 7 hours of sleep, their ability to focus and concentrate diminishes. This can hamper their learning process as they struggle to retain and process new information effectively. Additionally, lack of sleep negatively impacts mood and emotional regulation, further hindering cognitive performance.

HOW LACK OF SLEEP MAY LEAD TO NEUROLOGICAL PROBLEMS

Alzheimer’s: It is a debilitating neurodegenerative condition, has been linked to disrupted sleep patterns and chronic sleep deprivation. Sleep plays a critical role in clearing out harmful waste products, such as beta-amyloid, from the brain. When sleep is insufficient or disrupted, these toxins can accumulate, potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Insomnia: Chronic insomnia disrupts the glymphatic system’s waste clearance, leading to a buildup of harmful proteins like beta-amyloid, potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It also results in cognitive impairment, mood disturbances, and reduced attention. Sleep Apnea: Sleep apnea causes frequent interruptions in breathing during sleep, leading to poor oxygen supply to the brain. This can result in cognitive deficits, memory problems, and an increased risk of cardiovascular issues. Narcolepsy: Narcolepsy affects the brain’s ability to regulate sleep-wake cycles, leading to excessive daytime sleepiness. This can impair cognitive function, memory, and concentration.

WHY IS A GOOD NIGHT SLEEP IMPORTANT?

A good night’s sleep is crucial for the brain’s optimal functioning. During sleep, the glymphatic system efficiently clears away harmful toxins and waste products that accumulate in the brain during wakefulness. This waste clearance process is essential for brain health and cognitive function. Additionally, sleep plays a role in consolidating memories, enhancing learning, and promoting emotional regulation. The sleep hormone, melatonin, also plays a vital role in regulating our sleep-wake cycles. Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland in our brain in response to darkness.

To naturally increase melatonin levels, one can adopt certain habits and practices. First and foremost, limit exposure to blue light from electronic devices, especially before bedtime, as it suppresses melatonin production. Instead, embrace a calming bedtime routine, such as reading a book or meditating, to signal your body that it’s time to wind down. Exposure to natural sunlight during the day can also help regulate melatonin secretion and improve sleep quality.

Sleep tight, nice and stay healthy!

