New Delhi: As many as 26 medicines including Rifabutin, and Ranitidine have been deleted from the essential medicine list over cancer-causing concerns. For the unversed, doctors often prescribe Ranitidine for acidity and stomachache-related issues. This comes nearly two years after the US FDA requested manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine drugs from the market immediately.

The Health Ministry today released the new National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022, featuring 384 drugs across 27 categories. "Released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs will become more affordable & reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure", tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

National List of Essential Medicines 2022: Check List of Excluded Medicines Here

1. Alteplase

2. Atenolol

3. Bleaching Powder

4. Capreomycin

5. Cetrimide

6. Chlorpheniramine

7. Diloxanide furoate

8. Dimercaprol

9. Erythromycin

10. Ethinylestradiol

11. Ethinylestradiol(A) Norethisterone (B)

12. Ganciclovir

13. Kanamycin

14. Lamivudine (A) + Nevirapine (B) + Stavudine (C)

15. Leflunomide

16. Methyldopa

17. Nicotinamide

18. Pegylated interferon alfa 2a, Pegylated interferon alfa 2b

19. Pentamidine

20. Prilocaine (A) + Lignocaine (B)

21. Procarbazine

22. Ranitidine

23. Rifabutin

24. Stavudine (A) + Lamivudine (B) 25. Sucralfate

26. White Petrolatum

WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL MEDICINES?

As per WHO, essential medicines are those that satisfy the priority health care needs of a population. They are selected with due regard to disease prevalence and public health relevance, evidence of efficacy and safety and comparative cost-effectiveness. They are intended to be available in functioning health systems at all times, in appropriate dosage forms, of assured quality and at prices individuals and health systems can afford.