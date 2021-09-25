Arjun Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon of actors promoting fitness and sharing their workout schedules. He uploads several pictures and videos of himself exercising and working out. He recently uploaded a video on Instagram where he shared his day-to-day activities.Also Read - Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Her 'Weird Walk', Netizens Say 'Aise Kaun Chalta Hai Bhai'

In the video, he records his usual daily activities. His Instagram caption reads," Just a day in my life when I'm not out working but I'm still working out."

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

In the video, Arjun shows his morning breakfast routine followed by a half an hour workout. He then eats his lunch, attends his meeting, consumes his evening snacks, does his 2 hours of exercise and finally a nutritious dinner. His entire day can be broken down to eating healthy meals, attending work calls and workouts.

As per the reels, his day begins at 10 am. In the morning, he eats Egg Mush which has 290kcal energy, 22g protein, 12g fat, 25g carbohydrate and 4.5g fibre. For a quick workout session, he hits the gym at 10.30 am. He spends one and half hours doing that. During his brief workout session, he does skipping, boxing, push-ups, weight lifting, planks and treadmill runs.

He takes his lunch at 1.30 pm. For lunch, he eats a Greek Souvlaki Wrap which has 388kcal energy, 43g protein, 15g fat, 34g carbohydrates and 12g fibre. He completes all his works and meetings between 2 pm to 5 pm. At 5 pm, he eats his evening snack, Turkey Sushi. It has 19kcal energy, 39g protein, 10g fat, 11g carbohydrate, 7g fibre.

For the second time again, he hits the gym from 6 pm to 8 pm. He practises low-intensity exercises such as treadmill walk and leg press for two hours. At dinner, he has Turkish Kebabs with Muhamarra Sauce, Mint Chutney and Pickled Vegetables. His dinner has 388kcal energy, 22g protein, 10g fat, 3g carbohydrates and 7g fibre.

As per the video, Arjun consumed 1,218 calories and burnt about 4,268 calories the entire day. Approximately, he walked 15,393 steps.

His routine is truly inspirational and will make you head to the nearest gym immediately!

What are your views on Arjun’s daily routine?