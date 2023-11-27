Home

Arthritis Pain Relief: Why Does Joint Ache Increases in Winters? 5 Ways to Manage it

Arthritis pain often increases during winter season and creates crippling discomfort in elder specially. Here are few ways to manage it and reduce joint pain.

Arthritis pain tends to increase during winter season. The pain in joints, knee pain aggregates during the colder months and when not treated, it can be very debilitating as well. The onset of winter often brings with it an unwelcome companion: increased arthritis pain. There is no one guaranteed reason for this ache, but could be a mixture of several factors.

Changing seasons always entail host of unpleasant health problems as well. Any wound tends to aggravate when the mercury drops. And here is why people with arthritis find it more difficult in the winter season.

WHY DOES ARTHRITIS PAIN INCREASE IN WINTER SEASON?

Barometric Pressure: Cold temperatures can cause muscles and tendons around joints to tighten and contract, leading to stiffness and pain. Additionally, changes in barometric pressure, which are more common during winter, can also affect joint pain, as the expanding and contracting tissues within the joints react to the pressure fluctuations. Reduced Physical Activity: Colder weather often discourages outdoor activities and exercise, leading to a decrease in physical activity. This lack of movement can worsen arthritis pain, as joints benefit from regular use and strengthening exercises. Dry Air and Humidity Levels: Dry air, which is more prevalent during winter, can contribute to joint pain by dehydrating the cartilage that cushions the joints. This loss of moisture can make joints more susceptible to friction and pain. Vitamin D Deficiency: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in bone and joint health. During winter, due to reduced sunlight exposure, vitamin D levels may decline, increasing the risk of arthritis flare-ups. Stress and Anxiety: The holiday season and colder months can bring increased stress and anxiety, which can exacerbate arthritis pain. Stress hormones can trigger inflammation and worsen joint pain.

5 TIPS MANAGE ARTHRITIS JOINT PAIN IN WINTER

Stay Active: Even though outdoor activities may be limited, find indoor exercise options like walking indoors, or using exercise equipment at home. Regular movement helps keep joints lubricated, reduces stiffness, and strengthens muscles that support joints.

Dress Warmly: Wear layers of clothing to keep your body temperature stable and prevent muscle tightness and joint pain. Consider using hand and foot warmers for extra warmth in extremities.

Maintain Proper Hydration: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to keep your body hydrated, including water, herbal teas, and soups. Hydration helps prevent cartilage from drying out and reduces joint discomfort.

Monitor Vitamin D Levels: Consult your doctor about checking your vitamin D levels. If you are deficient, consider taking a vitamin D supplement as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Manage Stress: Practice stress-reducing techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Stress management can help alleviate anxiety and reduce the impact of stress hormones on joint pain.

Consistency is key to managing arthritis pain during the winter. By following these tips and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you may be able to minimise discomfort and enjoy the winter season without being hindered by arthritis pain. However, incase the pain increases beyond control, it is imperative to get checked with a medical professional.

