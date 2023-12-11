Home

Arthritis Pain Symptoms: 5 Signs of Increasing Joint Ache in Winters You Should Not Ignore

Arthritis condition or joint pain tends to inflare during the colder months. How do we exactly identify it? Read on to know signs and symptoms of joint pain in winters.

Arthritis Pain Symptoms: 5 Signs of Increasing Joint Ache in Winters You Should Not Ignore (Freepik)

Arthritis Pain Symptoms: Pain in finger joints, increased knee pain in the colder months? Arthritis tends to exacerbate joint pain during the winter months. As the temperature drops, and nights get longer, the symptoms of arthritis may worsen. Cold weather entails several health risks as well. Winter weather can exacerbate arthritis symptoms for many individuals. The drop in temperature, decrease in humidity, and changes in barometric pressure can all contribute to joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation.

Wondering why it is important to know these otherwise common symptoms? Having awareness can help alleviate a lot of potential problems and health risks. Gaining knowledge can help detect the issues faster and get the necessary treatment on time.

WHY ARTHRITIS OR JOINT PAIN INCREASES IN WINTER??

In cold temperatures, the blood vessels tend to constrict hindering healthy blood flow. It puts pressure on the muscles and hence may lead to several health risks like diabetes spike, high blood pressure, joint pain increases etc. Low humidity levels also can cause dryness and dehydrate the joint making it more stiff and painful.

ARTHRITIS PAIN: 5 SYMPTOMS OF INCREASING JOINT PAIN IN WINTERS

Increased Pain: The cold weather can cause the synovial fluid in your joints to thicken, making them feel stiff and painful. You may experience an increase in pain intensity, particularly in your hands, knees, and hips. Worsening Stiffness: As temperatures drop, your joints may feel more stiff and achy, especially in the mornings or after periods of inactivity. Early morning can make muscles tighten itself leading to stiffness and pain. It may take longer to get moving and perform daily tasks. Reduced Physical Mobility: The stiffness associated with winter weather can limit your range of motion in your joints. You may find it difficult to bend, reach, or perform simple movements. Swelling and Inflammation: Winter can exacerbate inflammation in your joints, leading to swelling, redness, and warmth. This can make your joints feel uncomfortable and affect your mobility. Fatigue and Weakness: Experiencing increased pain and stiffness can lead to fatigue and weakness, making it difficult to carry out daily activities. Additionally, the cold weather can affect your mood and energy levels.

TIPS TO MANAGE ARTHRITIS PAIN IN WINTERS

Stay warm: Dress warmly in layers to keep your joints warm and prevent stiffness. Consider wearing gloves and scarves to protect your hands and neck.

Dress warmly in layers to keep your joints warm and prevent stiffness. Consider wearing gloves and scarves to protect your hands and neck. Stay active: Regular exercise helps keep your joints lubricated and flexible. Opt for low-impact activities like swimming, walking, or yoga.

Regular exercise helps keep your joints lubricated and flexible. Opt for low-impact activities like swimming, walking, or yoga. Apply heat therapy: Applying heat therapy to your joints using a heating pad or hot water bottle can help reduce pain and stiffness.

Applying heat therapy to your joints using a heating pad or hot water bottle can help reduce pain and stiffness. Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight can put stress on your joints. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce pain and improve mobility.

Excess weight can put stress on your joints. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce pain and improve mobility. Eat a healthy diet: Eating nutritious foods rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide your body with the nutrients it needs to fight inflammation.

Eating nutritious foods rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide your body with the nutrients it needs to fight inflammation. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your joints lubricated and prevents stiffness.

If you experience worsening arthritis symptoms during winter, consult your doctor to discuss treatment options and pain management strategies. By recognising the signs and taking steps to manage them, one can enjoy a more comfortable and active winter despite having arthritis. Winter doesn’t have to mean a decrease in your quality of life. By taking care of your health and following these tips, you can still enjoy the season snuggling inside a cosy blanket and sipping on piping cups of coffee!

