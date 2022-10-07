What is Myasthenia Gravis: Veteran actor Arun Bali, known for his work in the movies 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, Panipat etc, died on Saturday, October 7 after fighting a rare illness called myasthenia gravis. Commonly known as MG, it is a neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, which are the muscles your body uses for movement. This takes place when communication between the nerve cells and muscles becomes impaired. This leads to impairment as it prevents crucial muscle movement from occurring and thus, results in muscle weakness.Also Read - Kumkum Actor Arun Bali Dies at 79 in Mumbai After Suffering From Rare Muscular Disease

Myasthenia Gravis Causes And Signs

Myasthenia gravis is caused by an autoimmune problem. The autoimmune disorder takes place when the immune system attacks healthy tissue by mistake. According to healthline.com, In this condition, antibodies, which are proteins that normally attack foreign, harmful substances in the body, attack the neuromuscular junction. The crucial substance of communication between nerve cells and muscles gets attacked when this takes place. It causes damage to the neuromuscular membrane as it reduces the effect of the neurotransmitter substance acetylcholine, the crucial substance.

However, the exact reason for the autoimmune reaction is still uncertain to doctors. As per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, one theory is that certain viral or bacterial proteins may prompt the body to attack acetylcholine. As stated by the National Institutes of Health, MG takes place for people who are above the age of 40. Usually, women are diagnosed as younger adults whereas men are diagnosed at 60 or older.

Symptoms of Myasthenia Gravis:

According to a health portal, “The major symptom of MG is weakness in the voluntary skeletal muscles, which are muscles under your control. The failure of muscles to contract normally occurs because they can’t respond to nerve impulses.” It results in weakness because there is no proper transmission of impulses which blocks the communication between nerve and muscle.

Difficulty in talking

Problem is lifting objects or walking upstairs

Facial paralysis

Difficulty in breathing, swallowing or chewing

Fatigue

Hoarse voice

Drooping eyelids

Double vision

The symptoms and degree of muscle weakness change from day to day and from one person to another. The severity of the symptoms also depends on the time.