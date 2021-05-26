One of the best things about hot sweltering summer is the arrival of the Mangoes. India has been producing the finest mangoes and it owns the largest variety of mangoes in the world, mostly in the Northern and North Eastern belt of the country. So, you can’t blame people for ditching their diets and just indulging. This juicy fruit is also the national fruit of India and has a versatile flavour. Mangoes have been consumed as a fruit, as cooling drinks, and even used in various delicacies such as chutneys, aam pannas, mango pickles, mango karela, meat tenderizers, and salads. There are many health benefits of eating mangoes, but did you know clubbing this juicy fruit with few food items can have an impact on your overall health. Also Read - 6 Essential Intimate Hygiene Tips For Men to Avoid Embarassing Infections
Here, we list 5 food items that should not be clubbed with Mangoes:
Also Read - ViraGen: All You Need To Know About Cipla's Covid-19 Testing Kit Also Read - Dogs Can Be 88 Percent Accurate in Sniffing COVID Cases: Study
- Water: One should avoid gulping down water after eating mangoes. Sipping water right after consuming mangoes can have a negative impact. It can cause stomachache, acidity, and bloating. You can sip water after half an hour of eating mangoes.
- Curd: A bowl of curd with chopped mangoes makes for a perfect dessert. However, you should avoid that as it can create heat and cold in the body, which can lead to skin problems including skin issues, toxins in the body, and more.
- Bitter Gourd: Stay away from bitter gourd right after eating mangoes. It can cause nausea, vomiting, and trouble breathing.
- Spicy food: Eating spicy or chilly food after eating mangoes can cause stomach issues and can have a negative impact on your skin. It can also lead to acne.
- Cold Drink: According to Zee News, eating mangoes with cold drinks can also prove to be harmful. Mangoes are high on sugar and so are cold drinks. It can spike up blood sugar levels for diabetic patients.