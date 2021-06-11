Avoid These 5 Common Foods That Can Hamper Your Immunity

COVID 19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic, many of us have switched to foods that can help boost our immunity. Although all of us are trying hard to keep ourselves safe and maintain our distance from Coronavirus, we often indulge in foods that are hampering our immunity. Also Read - 7 Zinc Rich Immunity Boosters From Your Kitchen This Summer

Here, we list 5 common foods that you should avoid to keep your immunity intact:

Sugar

If you have a sweet tooth, then avoiding this common food may seem like a task. But did you by limiting the amount of sugar in your daily diet can do wonders to your overall health. If you consume foods that are high in sugar, it can result in raising your blood sugar levels and increase the production of inflammatory proteins like tumour necrosis alpha, C-reactive protein, and interleukin-6, which can impact your immunity, as per the Times of India report. Sugary foods and beverages have a lot of calories which can adversely affect immune function.

Salt

Eating too much salt can mess with your immune system. Chips, bakery items, frozen foods are high on salt which can weaken your immune system and make it harder for your body to fight off bacterial infections. Five grams a day, no more: This is the maximum amount of salt that adults should consume according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). It corresponds approximately to one level teaspoon. Excessive salt intake can also result in increased glucocorticoid levels. The best-known glucocorticoid cortisone is traditionally used to suppress inflammation.

Fried Foods

Fried foods are yummy and oh-so-delicious. It can pose a serious threat to our overall health by weakening our immune system. According to a study, eating fried food can increase the risk of serious heart diseases and even stroke. Fried foods are high in a group of molecules called advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are formed when sugar reacts with protein or fats during high-temperature cooking, such as during frying, according to Times of India. AGEs can cause inflammation and cellular damage. Avoid eating French fries, samosas, packed chips, or anything deep-fried.

Caffeine

Consuming too much coffee/tea can disturb your sleep pattern, which can result in inflammation response and can compromise your immunity.

Alcohol

Alcohol does weaken your immunity when consumed excessively. According to Mayo Clinic, drinking too much alcohol weakens the immune system and makes you more prone to getting sick.