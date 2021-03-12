If you have been trying to shed those extra kilos and have experimented with multiple diets plan but nothing seems to work. You can blame the fascinating fad diets which are easily available on the internet, but that can’t be the only reason that your weighing scaled doesn’t budge. Also Read - Easy Weight Loss Tips For People Suffering From Kidney Problems - 4 Recommended Yoga Asanas

Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a few common diet mistakes that people do while losing weight.

Eliminating Fats Completely

Fat is an important macronutrient. Period. Fats are crucial for brain health, heart health, gut health, and to provide suppleness to your skin. Many vitamins can only be absorbed by the body in the presence of fats. It’s the type you choose to consume – refrain from having saturated fats like butter, margarine, hydrogenated and trans fats.

But, you must include essential fatty acids in your diet through foods like fatty fish, walnuts, seeds, avocados, and eggs. Special mention to walnuts if you are a vegetarian/ vegan- as they are the only tree nuts highest in plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids that are vital for many body functions.

Fad Diet Trends

Diets that promise to do miracles with your weight and force you to follow the process of starving or choosing specific foods are a big problem. Crash diets work by eliminating important food groups from your diet say- carbs or fats and rely on limited sources of energy. These diets might give you short-term results but are non-sustainable for longer periods and once you’re back to your normal eating regime, your weight bounces back, sometimes even more than before. Such diets also hamper your metabolism, in the long run, affecting your digestion and absorption.

The solution? Stick to a balanced diet that has foods from every food group. Just master the art of portion control.

Extreme Calorie Restriction

It’s a common misconception that the lesser calories you eat, the faster your weight loss will be. Yes, you might lose weight initially but at the cost of your overall health. Extreme calorie restriction can lead to severe nutritional deficiencies and can also give rise to food disorders hampering your mental health as well. Stick to a simple, basic diet regime comprising whole foods like grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and dairy.

(With inputs from IANS)