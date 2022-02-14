Healthy eating is a practice that everyone should know how to. Excess of anything is bad. This can be applied to foods and fruits too. By not adding certain foods to your diet, you are missing out on vital nutrients and proteins that food has to offer. Removing carbohydrates, fat or sugar, you are impacting your health negatively.Also Read - Easy And Effective Pranayamas That Can Help Cool Down Your Body and Increase Metabolism, Start Practicing Today - Watch

Taking it to Instagram, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar bursts food myths. The myths are around rice eating, mango and ghee. An excerpt from the caption read,” So do not fear rice, mangoes or ghee- Just eat them acc to your body’s need, in moderation and without guilt.” Also Read - 4 Easy And Quick Almond Recipes You Can Make This Valentine’s Day

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - Do You Use Your Phone Before Bed Time? Study Shows it Can Cause Harm

Here Are The Myths You Should Stop Believing in

Rice is fattening

According to Dr Dixa, rice isn’t fattening, but your greed is. If you eat rice in moderation daily, then you won’t get fat. “Daily intake of basmati rice while leading a sedentary lifestyle can definitely make you fat, give you diabetes & even heart issues. Brown-rice (if you’ve eaten it for long), Red-rice, sona masuri rice, hand pounded rice, are easiest to digest, aren’t heavy on the gut & doesnt lead to obesity. So its best to choose your rice wisely.” She suggests khichdi to people who are on a weight loss journey.

Mango leads to diabetes

“Neither do mangoes nor any other sweet fruit like banana, custard apple, etc leads to diabetes. What leads to diabetes is your greed for eating more than you need, not exercising enough and leading a sedentary lifestyle,” writes Dr Dixa.

Ghee causes cholesterol

According to Dr Dixa, ghee improves cholesterol. Dr Dixa says,“ A2 cow’s ghee improves your good cholesterol (HDL), also helps you maintain healthy fat in the body which is needed for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vit A, Vit D, Vit E and Vit K.” She recommends A2 cow’s milk and ghee to get maximum benefits. “I do not suggest buffalo ghee as it is fattening to some extent and doesn’t suit everybody. Buffalo ghee is good for people who wants to gain weight,” writes Dr Dixa.