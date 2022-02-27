With sedentary lifestyle and everything available with just a tap away, our health gets hampered. A lot of people face thyroid issues. According to WebMD, thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits on the lower front of the neck. It is also responsible for influencing metabolism, growth and development and temperature of the body. Ayurveda to your rescue!Also Read - If You Have History of Oral Cancer, Take These 5 Important Measures

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared information on the thyroid healing. An excerpt from the caption read,” If your thyroid gets imbalanced, all your body functions gets affected- metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, fertility, weight gain/loss, periods, hair health, mood (mental health) & heart rate.” Also Read - Here Are 4 Benefits of Buttermilk And Why You Should Include in Your Lunch Everyday in Summers

Check Out The Instagram Post

Here Are Three Thyroid Healing Tips Beyond Medicine

Find the connecting point between your index finger and thumb. Gently press it 20-50 times on both your hands. Make sure you practice it every day. These two yoga postures should be practised regularly – Ujjayi pranayama and anulom vilom pranayama. Dr Dixa said,” “Sound sleep helps in optimum liver detox which helps in metabolising thyroid hormones.”

According to Ayurveda, here are a few ways in which thyroid can affect your body. They are. Also Read - Struggling With Weight And PCOS? Expert Shares 5 Helpful Tips For Weight Loss