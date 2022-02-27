With sedentary lifestyle and everything available with just a tap away, our health gets hampered. A lot of people face thyroid issues. According to WebMD, thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that sits on the lower front of the neck. It is also responsible for influencing metabolism, growth and development and temperature of the body. Ayurveda to your rescue!Also Read - If You Have History of Oral Cancer, Take These 5 Important Measures
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared information on the thyroid healing. An excerpt from the caption read," If your thyroid gets imbalanced, all your body functions gets affected- metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, fertility, weight gain/loss, periods, hair health, mood (mental health) & heart rate."
Here Are Three Thyroid Healing Tips Beyond Medicine
- Find the connecting point between your index finger and thumb. Gently press it 20-50 times on both your hands. Make sure you practice it every day.
- These two yoga postures should be practised regularly – Ujjayi pranayama and anulom vilom pranayama.
- Dr Dixa said,” “Sound sleep helps in optimum liver detox which helps in metabolising thyroid hormones.”
According to Ayurveda, here are a few ways in which thyroid can affect your body. They are.
- Your Metabolism & Energy levels: Main function of thyroid gland is metabolism. It helps you digest the food you eat, absorb necessary nutrients from it and also provides you energy by metabolising your food.
- Hair growth: Your thyroid helps in absorption of essential nutrients like iron, calcium, etc that are responsible for hair growth.
- Weight: Thyroid imbalance can either cause excessive weightloss or weight gain.
- Menstrual cycle: Irregular periods could be due to thyroid imbalance.
- Fertility: If you havent been successful getting pregnant inspite of consistent efforts, thyroid might be the cause. Balancing thyroid can help you conceive.
- Body temperature: Imbalanced thyroid can reduce your body temperature and you might be intolerant to cold.
- Heart-rate: Yes, thyroid helps in regulating your heart rate as well.
- Mental health (mood): Imbalance in thyroid levels can make you feel stressed, anxious and depressed by increasing the amount of cortisol in your body.
- Balancing other hormones: Your thyroid also influences the functioning of testosterone, estrogen, progesterone and cortisol.