One of the most popular spices in Indian cuisines and dishes is cardamom. Cardamom has a distinct taste and flavour and thus, making a mark of 'one of its own'. Cardamom has numerous health benefits and can do wonders in your body. It also has healing properties.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Ayurveda expert, shared benefits of cardamom and how beneficial it is for health. The caption read," Generally spices are herbs that stimulates & supports our digestion. We call them spices because they are hot in nature. But this one is an exception, though being a spice, it helps in balancing our hunger & thirst (satiety hormones i.e, ghrelin & leptin) (sic)."



Dr Dixa says,” According to ayurveda, cardamom is tridoshic (good for balancing all three doshas), and is considered an excellent digestive, especially beneficial in reducing bloating and intestinal gas. It is excellent for balancing Kapha, particularly in the stomach and the lungs. It is also useful for pacifying Vata. The seeds are often chewed to refresh the breath.”

Here Are The Benefits of Cardamom

Being an excellent antioxidant, it is used in treating blood pressure, asthma, indigestion, dysuria and many more disorders.

It is good for the heart.

Improves taste and digestion.

It provides relief from

Anorexia Vomiting Gastritis Throat irritation Bad breath (halitosis) Burning sensation in the abdomen, during micturition. Flatulence Indigestion Hiccup Excessive thirst Vertigo

Cardamom’s warming and detoxifying effects aid in reducing the accumulation of ama in the body and maintaining health.

How to Consume?

Dr Dixa explains how you can consume cardamom in different ways.